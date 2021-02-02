Wildly Popular YouTube Design Duo, Mr. Kate, Launches Home Furniture Line with Dorel Home for #CreativeWeirdos Everywhere

Exactly 10 years after its debut as a lifestyle/DIY blog, Mr. Kate (repped by A3 Artists Agency) is celebrating its newest venture — a furniture line designed with leading manufacturer, Dorel Home , the home furnishings division of Dorel Industries Inc., (TSX: DII.B; DII.A), to help dwellers unleash their inner 'Creative Weirdos' and add a splash (or two…or three) of color at a mainstream price.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Mr. Kate on the launch of its inaugural furniture line," said Claudia Grundman, Senior Brand Director of Dorel Home. "Kate and Joey embody the joy of interior design and it's been a thrill to work with them on bringing their unique and versatile pieces to life."

The initial collection features metal and upholstered beds, accent chairs, futons, and sofa-sectionals for anyone, from design enthusiasts to DIY novices, who are looking to brighten their home and channel new energy into their living space.

"This furniture line is an expression of who we are as designers and a true representation of our 'Because, Why Not?' philosophy to embrace your creative freedom and not overthink it too much," said Kate Albrecht, Designer, Author and Founder of Mr. Kate. "No matter your style or space, our collection is designed to make you feel authentically at home."

Mr. Kate furniture is being carried by top e-commerce retailers, including Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon, Overstock and more coming soon. All Mr. Kate products are designed with the brand's core principle at heart: providing the necessary tools to create unique, multifunctional, and stylish surroundings.

The Mr. Kate furniture line includes a range of functional pieces and decorative accents to suit any design aesthetic, from minimalist to mid-century modern. Its pieces are available in luxurious fabrics such as linen and velvet and come in a variety of colorways, including gray, blush, mustard, tan, green, and teal. The affordable price range runs from $229.99 to $629.99 USD.

GET SOCIAL WITH MR.KATE!

Website: mrkate.com

YouTube: www.youtube.com/MrKate

Instagram: @MrKate

Not sure how to define your style? Take the Mr. Kate "What's My Aesthetic?" Quiz! mrkate.com/whats-my-aesthetic

ABOUT MR. KATE

Mr. Kate is an online community for Creative Weirdos! Led by the joyful husband-and-wife duo of Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr, Mr. Kate's jaw-dropping home makeovers and DIY design tutorials have taken the Internet by storm. The brand's wildly popular YouTube Channel is the most popular channel of its kind on the platform, boasting four million subscribers with 500+ million total video views. As a result of their online success, Kate and Joey also have a best-selling book, appeared on an HGTV special and are Webby, Streamy, and Shorty Award nominees and winners. The pair has been gratefully acknowledged by the city of Los Angeles and the city of Compton for their charitable contributions to underprivileged communities. Through their palpable energy and love of design, Kate and Joey inspire #creativeweirdos everywhere to live the "Because, Why Not?" lifestyle.

ABOUT 1MILK2SUGARS

1Milk2Sugars is an award-winning agency specializing in influencer relations, digital marketing and media relations. Priya Chopra, founded 1M2S in 2012 and has expanded its reach to include offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York. Proudly recognized as a Forbes-accredited agency and one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by the Growth List, 1M2S has an esteemed portfolio of top international brands like NIVEA, L'Oréal, Coppertone and Centrum. For more information about 1M2S, please visit: www.1Milk2Sugars.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for the latest buzz.

ABOUT DOREL INDUSTRIES

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles, and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products, as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny, and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Costco, and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

SOURCE Mr. Kate