Wildpack Appoints Seasoned USA Packaging Executive to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Ken Roessler to its advisory board effective today.

Mr. Roessler enjoyed a long and successful career in the packaging space. Most recently, he was the President and CEO of Mauser Packaging Solutions (formally Bway Holding, Inc.), a global leader in rigid packaging and sustainability solutions, until his retirement at the end of 2020. Mr. Roessler joined Mauser Packaging Solutions in 2000 when its revenue was $350 million and its adjusted EBITDA was $20 million, with 10 plants, all in North America, and grew it to a $4 billion revenue company with $700 million of adjusted EBITDA, 180 plants on five continents and 11,000 people.

Wildpack has retained Mr. Roessler to provide strategic advice on major business decisions, with an emphasis on executing the acquisition and integration portion of Wildpack's strategic business plan.

"We could not ask for an advisor with deeper expertise or more aligned experience. He has been at the center of numerous corporate and operating consolidations with vast experience in both builds and buys. He knows what it takes to grow quickly, but prudently, to meet overwhelming market demand. Our executive team is excited for the opportunity to work with, and learn from, such a leader in the packaging industry," commented Mitch Barnard, CEO.

Mr. Roessler said, "Wildpack has stepped into a market opportunity where speed and efficiency of growth is the number one priority. I am an advocate for the strategy, team, and both short and long-term visions. This is an execution story and Wildpack is putting in place all of the pieces to make it happen."

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing can filling and decorating services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

