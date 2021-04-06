Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer Names Brian J. Molloy as General Counsel

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. today announced that firm Chairman Brian J. Molloy has been appointed as its General Counsel. Molloy takes the reins from Frank M. Ciuffani, retired Presiding Judge of the New Jersey Superior Court, General Equity Division, and Of Counsel at Wilentz, who has served in the position since 2018. Judge Ciuffani will continue to provide mediation, arbitration and consultation and discovery master services.

As General Counsel, Molloy serves as the firm's key advisor concerning the law governing lawyers, governance matters, risk management, and policy implementation. From 2008 until 2021 Molloy served as President and Managing Director; he has been a shareholder at Wilentz since 1986.

In his litigation practice, Molloy focuses on defense of professional malpractice claims and other complex commercial litigation in New Jersey and nationally. He has been certified as a Civil Trial Attorney by the New Jersey Supreme Court.

"Brian has led the firm faithfully and with distinction for over a decade, and we are fortunate to benefit from his continued guidance as our General Counsel," said Lisa A. Gorab, President and Managing Director of Wilentz. "We are equally thrilled that as a highly sought after mediator, Judge Ciuffani will expand his capacity to provide mediation and arbitration services as the demand for alternative dispute resolution continues to grow."

As a leading law firm for alternative dispute resolution in New Jersey, the Wilentz ADR team also includes John E. Keefe, Sr., retired Presiding Judge of the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division, and Dennis R. O'Brien, retired Presiding Judge of the Civil, Family and Criminal Divisions. As Of Counsel at Wilentz, they provide mediation, arbitration and consultation and discovery master services.

About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Wilentz is one of the largest and most successful law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, high-profile transactions, and regulatory matters since the firm was established by David T. Wilentz, who served as the New Jersey Attorney General from 1934 to 1944. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Eatontown, Red Bank, Newark, New York and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, visit www.wilentz.com.

Contact:

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Lynn Tellefsen

732-855-6102

SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Related Links

http://www.wilentz.com

