Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer Shareholder Edward T. Kole Sworn in as President of the Association of the Federal Bar of New Jersey

The Association is the preeminent bar association for the federal court of New Jersey, which among other things, links members of the private bar with federal judges to share views on topics of mutual interest affecting federal practice. The Association provides educational programming to its members including its annual federal judicial conference, and confers the William J. Brennan, Jr. Award (named in honor and memory of William Joseph Brennan, Jr., one of the four U.S. Supreme Court justices hailing from New Jersey) to an "outstanding jurist, attorney, or other individual whose contributions to the law deserve special recognition" each year.

Mr. Kole has a long history of leadership service in the New Jersey and federal bar. He serves on the Lawyers Advisory Committee for the United States District Court of New Jersey and co-chairs its Pro Bono Committee. In 2018, Mr. Kole led the development of the First Annual Pro Bono Institute, produced in cooperation with the United States District Court, the Association of the Federal Bar of New Jersey and the New Jersey Institute for Continuing Legal Education. The program united a panel of district court judges to discuss tenets, ethics and related issues associated with handling pro bono matters in the District Court of New Jersey. Mr. Kole is a past chair of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Business and Commercial Litigation Committee, its Federal Practice and Procedure Committee, and served on its Appellate Practice Committee.

At Wilentz, Mr. Kole is a member of the Management Committee and chairs the Business and Commercial Litigation practice. In his practice, Mr. Kole manages complex corporate and commercial disputes and appeals in New Jersey, and in states across the country. As such, he has been recognized, having been made a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

Mr. Kole is the second Wilentz lawyer to serve as the Association's President. The late Frederic K. Becker, Esq. served as President from 1995-1996, and was honored by the Association with the William J. Brennan, Jr. Award in 2004.

About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Founded a century ago, Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. has evolved to become one of the largest and most successful law firms in New Jersey. The firm offers legal services to businesses, individuals and governmental clients in nearly every aspect of the law. Wilentz is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Eatontown, New York City and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, visit www.wilentz.com.

