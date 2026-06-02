Wilentz Served as Counsel on $3.5 Billion Acquisition of Veris Residential

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. was part of the Team of attorneys that served as counsel to Affinius Capital and Vista Hill Partners in connection with the $3.5 billion acquisition of Veris Residential, Inc. The all-cash transaction resulted in Veris Residential transitioning from a publicly traded real estate investment trust to a privately held company.

Headquartered in Jersey City, Veris Residential owns and operates a portfolio of Class A multifamily properties across the Northeast, including key markets in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts. The transaction marks the culmination of the company's multi–year transition, following its earlier transformation from Mack-Cali Realty Corp.

The Wilentz Real Estate/Redevelopment Team provided legal counsel on due diligence matters related to the Veris Residential properties located in Jersey City, Harrison, and Millburn, working alongside a team of financial advisors and law firms.

Results achieved in prior matters are not meant to be a guarantee of success as the facts and legal circumstances vary from matter to matter.

About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most enduring law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual, and governmental clients across a broad range of practice areas. Since its founding in 1919, the firm has been involved in landmark cases, significant regulatory matters, and high-profile transactions. Wilentz is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey, with offices in Perth Amboy, Red Bank, New York City, and Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.wilentz.com.

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SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.