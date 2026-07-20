Anne S. Babineau Named to the NJBIZ 2026 Law Power List

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne S. Babineau, Shareholder and Senior Counsel – Special Projects in the Real Estate and Redevelopment group at Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A., has been named to the NJBIZ 2026 Law Power List, which recognizes New Jersey attorneys whose influence, professional accomplishments, and leadership have made a meaningful impact on the legal profession and the business community.

Anne's selection reflects her longstanding commitment to redevelopment law and her work helping advance transformative public-private redevelopment projects throughout New Jersey. As a member of Wilentz's multidisciplinary Real Estate and Redevelopment Practice, she works with that team of experienced attorneys on some of the state's most significant redevelopment initiatives, helping navigate complex matters and advance projects that have revitalized communities, attracted investment, and supported economic growth. She also draws on that experience writing and speaking for law and business organizations.

NJBIZ noted that those selected have demonstrated the ability to navigate today's increasingly complex legal and business landscape, adding that they "can handle this difficult environment" and "know their stuff – both in the casebooks and the business books." NJBIZ further observed that New Jersey's legal profession "has been, and will continue to be, in capable hands." Anne's inclusion on the 2026 NJBIZ Law Power List underscores the respect she has earned among clients, colleagues, and industry leaders, as well as the continuing impact of her contributions to the state's redevelopment landscape.

NJBIZ Law Power List is published by BridgeTower Media. Honorees are selected by the NJBIZ editorial staff based on reporting conducted throughout the year, input from industry experts, and recommendations from readers. Selections come from professional accomplishments, public service, and contributions that "help make New Jersey a better place to live, work, and do business." The publication is a private peer review publication, not a court specific public certification vehicle. No aspect of this advertisement has been submitted to or approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most enduring law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual, and governmental clients across a broad range of practice areas. Since its founding in 1919, the firm has been involved in landmark cases, significant regulatory matters, and high-profile transactions. Wilentz is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey, with offices in Perth Amboy, Red Bank, New York City, and Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.wilentz.com.

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SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.