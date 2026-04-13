Wilentz Secures Appellate Win Affirming $18 Million Commercial Foreclosure Judgment

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce a significant victory in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division, which affirmed in full a Chancery Division foreclosure judgment exceeding $18 million on behalf of a private lender client.

The Appellate Division rejected challenges to several key components of the trial court's ruling, including the determination of the default date, the application of default interest, and the award of attorneys' fees. The decision reinforces the enforceability of negotiated terms in sophisticated commercial lending transactions.

Wilentz Shareholders David H. Stein, Esq. and Samantha Stillo, Esq. successfully defended the trial court's ruling through a complex appellate record involving loan agreements, multiple forbearance provisions, and lien priority issues.

"This decision underscores the strength of well-structured commercial loan documents and affirms lenders' ability to rely on negotiated remedies," said Stein.

"The outcome represents a strong result for our client," said Stillo. "It also serves as an important appellate affirmation for commercial lenders navigating complex enforcement proceedings."

Results achieved in prior matters are not meant to be a guarantee of success as the facts and legal circumstances vary from matter to matter.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most enduring law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual, and governmental clients across a broad range of practice areas. Since its founding in 1919, the firm has been involved in landmark cases, significant regulatory matters, and high-profile transactions. Wilentz is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey, with offices in Perth Amboy, Red Bank, New York City, and Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.wilentz.com.

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SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.