Wilentz Shareholder Willard C. Shih Admitted To American College of Trial Lawyers

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship.

Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently about 5,800 members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including active Fellows, Emeritus Fellows, Judicial Fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction) and Honorary Fellows. The College maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings. The College is thus able to speak with a balanced voice on important issues affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice.



Shih is a member of the Management Committee at Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. and a shareholder in the firm's Commercial Litigation practice. For nearly 20 years, he has been at Wilentz representing businesses of all sizes from Fortune 500 companies to family-owned businesses as well as individuals in complex commercial disputes. He also represents national, regional and local law firms in cases involving claims of professional negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and civil conspiracy. He has been appointed by the New Jersey Supreme Court to serve on multiple panels and committees, including its Civil Practice Committee, the Rules of Evidence Committee, and the Dispute Resolution Committee. Mr. Shih also served as Panel Chair of a Fee Arbitration Committee and as Chair of the District VIII Ethics Committee of the New Jersey Supreme Court to investigate and adjudicate disputes involving attorneys. The newly inducted Fellow is an alumnus of Fordham University School of Law.

About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most successful law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high profile projects and transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz, who served as the New Jersey Attorney General from 1934 to 1944. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Eatontown, New York City and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, visit www.wilentz.com.

