Wiley Education Services Podcast Features Veteran Edtech Entrepreneur

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --This week, Wiley Education Services podcast, An Educated Guest, will feature Uwill Founder and CEO Michael London. The veteran edtech entrepreneur is interviewed by host Todd Zipper, President of Wiley Education Services, to discuss his distinguished career in education innovation and his fast-growing venture, Uwill. The podcast brings together great minds in higher ed to delve deeper into the innovations and trends guiding the future of education and is available on Apple Podcast , Spotify , Google , or by on the Wiley Education services website . Past guests include Dr. Paul LeBlanc, President of SNHU, and Bob Ubell, Vice Dean Emeritus of Online Learning at NYU.

London, a social impact and edtech entrepreneur, discusses his career in education technology, the state of mental health on college campuses, how his latest venture is helping to tackle the biggest issue within colleges, and how Uwill has partnered with higher ed to expand access to mental health support for students.

"As a global leader in education technology, Wiley Education Services is widely recognized for its work helping colleges pioneer innovative strategies that help students persist and complete their degree," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "I'm excited to join Todd to highlight the critical importance of addressing the campus mental health crisis for students around the country, and the role emerging technology can play in building a better system of mental health support in higher education."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill is the only secure student-to-therapist matching platform creating a complete wellness environment. The solution offers an immediate connection to an available licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy (video, phone, chat, and message), 24/7/365 emergency access, group sessions, live events, detailed reporting and support. Uwill works with a diverse cross-section of institutions, including the University of North Carolina, Massachusetts State School System, Sacred Heart University, and American Public University System to expand their mental health and wellness offering.

London previously served as founding CEO of Examity and Bloomberg Institute. He is also the co-founder of College Coach and the founder of EdAssist, both now owned by Bright Horizons (BFAM).

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill's core foundation, Umatch, offers students an immediate connection to an available therapist based on needs and preferences. Available worldwide, Uwill provides a secure environment and facilitates video, phone, chat, and message sessions. In addition, Uhelp extends campus support to include 24/7/365 emergency assistance, and Ucollaborate allows for seamless coordination of care. Uwill supports more than 500,000 students from the University of New Hampshire, Wiley Education Services, Midway University, New Mexico State University - Alamogordo, Xavier University, Fairfield University, and University of Maryland. Uwill is the education teletherapy partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com .

