ITC Makes Affirmative Final Determination in Critical Trade Case on Fiberglass Door Panels from China, Wiley Reports

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a victory for American producers of fiberglass door panels, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) today made a unanimous affirmative final determination finding that the U.S. fiberglass door panel producers have been materially injured by unfairly dumped and subsidized imports of fiberglass door panels, which include fiberglass door skins, from China, paving the way for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duty orders.

"This is a critical victory for American fiberglass door panel producers and the thousands of their American workers," said Timothy C. Brightbill, co-lead counsel to the American Fiberglass Door Coalition and co-chair of Wiley's International Trade Practice. "We are proud to have helped secure a level playing field on behalf of the domestic industry."

The ITC determination follows a March 2025 petition filed by the Coalition, representing the major American fiberglass door panel manufacturers and their employees. The petition alleged material injury to the domestic fiberglass door panel industry by reason of dumped imports of fiberglass door panels and subsidized fiberglass door panels from China.

On June 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce published affirmative final determinations of antidumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) duties, finding dumping margins ranging from 41.82% to 147.85% and subsidy rates ranging from 58.50% to 186.46%. The final determinations included the following company-specific findings:

Fiberglass door panels produced by Jiangxi Fangda Tech Co., Ltd., a supplier to Steves and Sons, Inc., and Trimlite LLC, were found to be dumped at a rate of 104.31% and subsidized by 58.50%.

Fiberglass door panels produced by Dalian Capstone Engineering Co., Ltd., which are sold by Trinity Glass, Inc., were found to be dumped at a rate of 41.82% and subsidized by 66.22%.

Chinese companies that submitted separate rate applications, including Anhui Xinyu Fiberglass Door Co., Ltd., Wuxi Lutong Fiberglass Doors Co., Ltd., East Grace Corporation, and Wuxi Xinli New Material Co., Ltd., are subject to a dumping rate of 73.07%.

Chinese companies that did not cooperate with the investigation received a subsidy rate of 186.46%. Those companies are: Lily Industries Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Kuchuan Door Co., Ltd.; Hebei Charlotte Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Unikey International Trading; Zhenshi Group Huamei New Materials Co Ltd.; and Kits Glass (China) Limited.

All other Chinese companies are subject to a China-wide dumping rate of 147.85% and subsidy rate of 60.64%.

"We commend the ITC for their hard work on these complicated investigations and will continue working with federal enforcement agencies to ensure fair competition for the U.S. fiberglass door panel market," said Robert E. DeFrancesco, partner in Wiley's International Trade Practice.

Following the ITC's final affirmative determinations, the Commerce Department will issue AD/CVD orders requiring payment of the applicable duty deposits on imports of fiberglass door panels and door skins from China. The orders will remain in effect for a minimum of five years and may be reviewed annually through the Commerce Department's administrative review process to ensure that duty rates reflect current levels of unfair trade. Duty evasion, absorption, and circumvention are strictly illegal.

The Wiley team representing the Coalition also includes International Trade partner Derick G. Holt, of counsel Jeffrey O. Frank, and associates Kimberly A. Reynolds, Stephen A. Morrison, and Jacob Garten.

For more information, please contact:

Timothy C. Brightbill

202-719-3138

[email protected]

Robert E. DeFrancesco, III

202-719-7473

[email protected]

SOURCE Wiley Rein LLP