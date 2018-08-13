Wiley Rein Secures Dismissal of Clients from Lawsuit Involving Hacked Emails

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiley Rein today secured the dismissal of a lawsuit against clients Stonington Strategies LLC and Nicolas D. Muzin, the company's founder, in a case that stemmed from allegations that the Qatari government had hacked and leaked the personal emails of a prominent Republican fundraiser. Today's ruling can be found here.

Judge John F. Walter of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California dismissed Wiley Rein's clients from the litigation, Broidy Capital Management LLC, et al., v. State of Qatar et al., for lack of personal jurisdiction, stating: "The Court concludes that Plaintiffs have failed to sufficiently allege that the Stonington Defendants committed any of the intentional acts, such as hacking Plaintiffs' computer systems or accounts or disseminating Plaintiffs' confidential and private information – that are at issue in this action." The State of Qatar – a former client of Stonington Strategies and Mr. Muzin – was dismissed from the lawsuit earlier this month.

Wiley Rein partner Stephen J. Obermeier, of counsel Matthew J. Gardner, and special counsel Rebecca J. Fiebig represent Stonington Strategies and Mr. Muzin in this case.

"The allegations against our clients were never credible," Mr. Obermeier said. "We are pleased that, in granting our motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction, Judge Walter found that Plaintiffs' claims were speculative and unsubstantiated."

For additional information, please contact Stephen Obermeier (202.719.7465 or sobermeier@wileyrein.com) or Matthew Gardner (202.719.4108 or mgardner@wileyrein.com).

Media Contact : Molly Peterson



202.719.3109 | mmpeterson@wileyrein.com

SOURCE Wiley Rein LLP