Wiley Reports that ITC Finds Unfairly Traded Imports of Container Chassis and Subassemblies from Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam Injure the U.S. Industry

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Chassis Manufacturers Coalition notched a final victory against dumped and subsidized chassis and subassemblies from Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam with an affirmative final determination from the U.S. International Trade Commission. The Commission found that domestic chassis producers have been materially injured by unfairly traded imports of container chassis from these three countries, setting the stage for antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders to be put in place.

The Commission's determination follows petitions filed in February 2025 by the U.S. Chassis Manufacturers Coalition, a coalition of leading U.S. chassis manufacturers Stoughton Trailers LLC and Cheetah Chassis Corporation. During the investigation, the Coalition successfully demonstrated that unfairly traded chassis from Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam injured the domestic industry.

The Commission's decision follows the U.S. Department of Commerce's April 2026 determinations that imports from these three countries entered the United States at dumped and subsidized rates. With the Commission's affirmative decision, Commerce will impose countervailing duties with rates of 76.91% and 9.65% – 10.72%, respectively, for imports from Mexico and Thailand (there was no Vietnam CVD investigation). Commerce will also impose antidumping duties of 72.85% – 129.63% and 186.84%, respectively, on imports from Thailand and Vietnam (Mexico CVD duties fully offset Mexico AD rates).

"Today's vote is recognition of the harm unfairly traded imports have caused in the U.S. chassis industry," said Robert E. DeFrancesco, counsel to the Coalition and partner in Wiley's International Trade Practice. "The Commission's decision will provide much-needed stability to an industry that has been forced to deal with unfairly traded products for more than a decade, first from China and then from Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam. It also affirms that foreign producers will be held accountable for the injury their unfair dumping and subsidization caused."

Once issued, the AD/CVD orders will remain in effect for a minimum of five years, with an opportunity each year for the AD/CVD rates to change through the annual administrative review process. Importers should note that the AD/CVD rates are applied on top of Section 232 duties on steel derivative products currently applied to the full value of imported chassis. The Coalition will now turn its attention to monitoring for signs of duty evasion, absorption, transshipment, or circumvention by foreign producers and U.S. importers, all of which are strictly illegal.

For more information, please contact:

Robert E. DeFrancesco, III

202-719-7473

[email protected]

Laura El-Sabaawi

202-719-7042

[email protected]

SOURCE Wiley Rein LLP