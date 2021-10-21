Wiley's Diversity in Tech Webinar Series Presents "Supporting Neurodiverse Talent in Tech"

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Women of Color in Tech" author Susanne Tedrick will be moderating a discussion on neurodiversity in the tech industry titled "Supporting Neurodiverse Talent in Tech", taking place on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

The second in a series of webinars by publisher Wiley, the discussion will feature a panel of experts on neurodiversity who will share their knowledge, experiences, and actionable insights for attendees. Registration for the webinar is free and is available on the Bizzabo platform.

The panelists:

Maria Adler – Director, Special Projects; The Simons Foundation

Maria Adler has been with the Simons Foundation since 2002 and served as the foundation's Chief Financial Officer for 14 years. Maria built and managed the foundation's finance, human resources, operations, information technology, and facilities management functions. She was appointed by the Board of Directors as Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, and Chief Compliance Officer. Maria worked closely with the founders to grow the organization from a start-up to over 150 employees, with assets of $2.7 billion.

Her article "Autism at Work: How the Simons Foundation is Expanding Efforts of Inclusion in the Workplace", was published by Philanthropy New York in March 2020.

Nina Baliga – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advocate

Nina is an accomplished accessibility executive with 10 years of experience across the tech industry. Nina has incorporated DEI strategies as a technology consultant, trainer, and designer throughout her career. Notably, in 2020 Nina held a TedX talk around the subject of accessible tech as part of her ongoing DEI advocacy at conferences across the US.

Kim Crawley – Blog Manager and Cybersecurity Researcher; Hack the Box

Kim Crawley is dedicated to researching and writing about a plethora of cybersecurity issues. She's currently the Blog Manager for Hack The Box, a pioneer in online cybersecurity training. Some of the companies Kim has worked for over the years include Sophos, AT&T Cybersecurity, BlackBerry Cylance, Tripwire, and Venafi.

Brandon Tessers – Founder/Director; Effective Artistry

Brandon Tessers is a therapist, writer, presenter, consultant, and coach who specializes in neurodiversity, executive functioning, and creativity. He founded Effective Artistry to help individuals and organizations close the gap between the way things are and the way they want things to be through therapy, coaching, consulting workshops, and seminars.

