Wiley's Finest UK Ltd. acquires Now2 Ltd.

"Our company feels honoured to have been selected by Wiley's Finest to become part of their growing business," says Farquhar. "All the employees of Now2 Ltd love the products and personally use them, and we know our enthusiasm and support for the brand will help it develop throughout the UK and Europe in the coming years."



Now2's expertise in customer service, distribution to trade, and sales direct to consumers is a natural fit to expand Wiley's Finest's capabilities. Now2's distribution channels include yourhealthy.co.uk, which sells a variety of supplements and natural health products to both consumers and trade.

To enable rapid service to its customers across all parts of the UK and Ireland, Wiley's Finest UK will have its headquarters and trade distribution out of the Blackpool office.



"Our family is thrilled to have the opportunity to grow our business by nurturing Now2's operations," says Wiley's Finest CEO Sam Wiley. "We are committed to expanding our presence in the UK market to meet our customers growing demand for exceptional quality natural health products. A base of operations in Lancashire is a natural fit; the location and values of the Blackpool area complement our family's longtime manufacturing operations in rural Ohio in the eastern United States."



Savio Joanes, Sales Director UK and Europe for Wiley's Finest, is excited about the opportunities of this growth platform to better serve British and European customers:

"As a leader in supplements in the UK's natural food industry, the acquisition of Now2 Ltd. will further grow the Wiley's Finest brand and expand the proposition with the added expertise of the Now2 Ltd. sales distribution service," explains Joanes. "The full package offering will benefit both our trade accounts and our end consumers."



Beginning 1 June, the expanded operations will enable Wiley's Finest to distribute select brands in the UK market in addition to its own brands for the natural products industry. Yaupon Brothers American Tea Co.™ is the first of these select brands that is distributed out of Blackpool.





