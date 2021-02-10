Wilfredo Alcántara's new book Ídolo de Ídolos, is a riveting narrative filled with resounding perspectives about life's evoking quaintness and majesty that inspires the soul

Alcántara said this about his book: " Ídolo de Ídolos summarizes that longing sometimes inert, sometimes impossible, or sometimes ultra-repressed by the impossibilities of life that we all harbor in the depths of our self, as indisputable oxygen-consuming beings. We are going to allow ourselves to play with your minds and hearts using the wonderful charm of thousands of words. We want to invite you to abandon everyday life through this humble story. Let us invite you to a well-deserved relaxing recess of your imagination with timely touches of romance, mysticism, and above all, with a constant desire to fill that adventurous child spirit that we all have."

Published by Page Publishing, Wilfredo Alcántara's new book Ídolo de Ídolos imparts wisdom-filled insights that delve into the essence of life that shapes the heart and soul through emotion, mysticism, and imagination.

Consumers who wish to understand their life's purpose and discover the true meaning of humanity can purchase Ídolo de Ídolos in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

