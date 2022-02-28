Wiliot Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Building Sustainable and Effective Customer Relationships and Experiences with Its Low-energy Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel Tags

Wiliot's IoT Pixels, an economical and self-powered microchip-like tag, attaches to any item or package, analyzes the physical and surrounding data, and then sends it to the Wiliot cloud. The cloud uses machine learning capabilities to securely convert the data into valuable insights, giving its customers a real-time snapshot of their inventory. The minute tags give visibility of products in real time using radiofrequency energy. It securely communicates through Bluetooth to low-cost infrastructure like access points, Wi-Fi, IoT devices less than $50, giving it a competitive advantage over a $1,000 handheld radio-frequency identification (RFID) scanner or a $10,000 RFID tunnel. The IoT Pixels tags:

Detect the produce neglected by organizations' personnel and track perishable and conventional items, leading to efficient inventory management with reduced wastage.

Provide the product or packaging crate location and give an overview of the product lifecycle from when it was placed (up to minutes, days, weeks, or months, depending on the last stock check).

Provide a predictable high level of performance, meeting customer expectations where the chip can deploy a reliable energy point to source energy.

Quickly identify quality issues to improve customer ownership experience and eliminate the dependency on manual intervention with the continuous Bluetooth broadcast.

Link to equipment and medicines and evaluate parameters (such as temperature and dilution for the healthcare industry).

Automatically track, identify, and detect hospital inventory and assets efficiently.

Create a circular economy to extend product intelligence and emphasize reuse, return, and recycling.

Provide counterfeit product detection, seamless traceability, and refill shelves accurately.

Identify shelf life and reduce food wastage, and measure food longevity and adjust the prices based on expiry dates in the food industry.

Effortlessly restock customers' items when exhausted and suggest products based on their historical trends through the auto-replenishment feature.

Krithika Shekar, industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, explained that Wiliot's scalable, sustainable, and affordable IoT Pixels help brands and retailers tackle the challenge of overstocking. The tags reduce the inventory in their supply chain, helping organizations save capital while decreasing their carbon footprint and enhancing customers' operational efficiency.

Wiliot brings accuracy via technology to deliver a seamless customer experience with smaller teams. It empowers customers to evolve their supply chains, leading to increased profits and efficient and dynamic deliveries. The IoT Pixel tags perform tasks productively and quickly while maintaining high-quality standards.

Wiliot Pixel, a battery free tag chip uses nano-Watt computing to scavenge radio frequency power from the weakest signal (below -30 dBm) with relatively low magnitude power consumption and high sensitivity harvesting. Wiliot Pixel's ability to be manufactured using the same process and machines as RFID tags makes it an attractive technology to RFID tag manufacturers. The future-proof and battery-free tags offer a competitive digitalization edge by improving accuracy, energy efficiency, cost efficiency, and sustainability while delivering powerful insights and reducing customer total cost of ownership.

"By combining the Pixel tag with its Cloud, Wiliot augments customer experience by offering a subscription based sensing-as-a-service solution. Through this solution, Wiliot enables a sustainable supply chain that is efficient and secure. Wiliot delivers end-to-end visibility by integrating its solution with customer's cloud platforms," said Ram Ravi, an industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

Its technology capabilities coupled with the value-added benefits delivered to customers earns Wiliot both Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the battery-free Bluetooth low energy tag industry and the 2022 Europe Customer Value Leadership Award in the passive BLE-based IoT solutions industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables. Frost & Sullivan presents its Customer Value Leadership award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Wiliot

Wiliot is a SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that power themselves in revolutionary ways. Our vision is to expand the Internet of Things to include everyday products, adding intelligence to plastic crates, pharmaceuticals, packaging, clothes, and other products, connecting them to the internet and changing the way things are made, distributed, sold, used, reused, and recycled. www.wiliot.com

