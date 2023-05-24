Wiliot Appoints Antony Yousefian as Vice President of Climate & Circularity

Yousefian will oversee the company's climate strategy and accelerate the development and implementation of ambient IoT-based climate and circular economy solutions.

These new ambient IoT solutions deliver businesses real-time visibility into their ecological footprint and accelerate sustainable supply chain transformation.

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot , the Internet of Things pioneer whose ambient IoT platform is enabling trillions of "things" to gain intelligence, today announced the appointment of Antony Yousefian to the position of VP of Climate & Circularity. In his role, Yousefian will oversee the company's climate strategy, where he will accelerate the development and implementation of climate products that, for the first time, enable businesses to track in real-time their supply chain's impact on nature and carbon footprint.

Prior to Wiliot, Yousefian held various executive positions at climate technology startups and impact investment funds, where he developed products and invested in companies that work to restore the planet for future generations, through carbon removal in supply chains and biodiversity restoration.

"The ambient IoT is a breakthrough technology paradigm that brings intelligence to every single thing in our supply chains – which unlocks new efficiencies, profits, and revenue streams for the global businesses," stated Wiliot CEO Tal Tamir. "However, equally important as these financial benefits are the ambient IoT's impact on the climate. The ambient IoT aligns profits and planet in ways rarely seen – and Antony's appointment will accelerate a transformational shift in real-time carbon footprint tracking that will make a material impact on both corporate profitability and environmental sustainability."

The Wiliot IoT Platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its cloud platform and IoT Pixels, which are stamp-sized compute devices that cost pennies and feature a fundamental breakthrough in ambient computing technology – or computing that's self-powered, harvesting radio waves that are all around us.

The platform not only offers real-time data on a product's status and journey through the supply chain but also leverages AI capabilities in the cloud to transform sensor data into actionable insights. This enables companies to take actions that reduce their carbon emissions and costs.

"Wiliot's technology will play a significant role in addressing the unsustainable human demand on Earth's natural resources, which currently stands at around 1.7 times the planet's capacity to regenerate," stated Yousefian. "As a leader in the ambient IoT, Wiliot has developed innovative battery-free sensing solutions that capture essential data – driving real-time and accurate understanding of a product's impact and climate risk. Wiliot represents a paradigm shift in carbon accountability and climate intelligence, and I feel privileged to join a team that's poised to make a material impact on the climate crisis."

With Wiliot's ambient IoT technology, sustainability shifts from being a side project or separate team to an integral part of procurement, production, and distribution – in line with companies' commitments to net zero and regulatory compliance.

This is particularly relevant for industries like food, where up to 90% of emissions can come from scope 3 sources. By leveraging Wiliot's ambient IoT technology, companies can better assess their ecological footprint and take proactive steps toward a more sustainable future.

"I've been involved in IoT for several years and have seen first-hand the positive impact it can have for businesses – from reducing waste to increasing crop yields," concluded Yousefian. "However, while status quo IoT battery-powered sensors proved effective in small-scale implementations, it failed to scale across entire supply chains – which is where the real, material impact can be achieved. Wiliot, with its low-cost battery-free technology, has solved this blocker to enable real-time visibility and traceability of every finished good or even resource in our supply chains. It is well-positioned to unlock the circular economy potential for businesses and the planet."

Wiliot is currently working with many of the world’s largest companies across CPG and grocery; apparel and soft goods; pharma and healthcare on a variety of ambient IoT projects.

This announcement coincides with Innovation Zero , the international Clean Tech congress taking place May 24-25, 2023, at Olympia London.

At the event, Antony is leading a panel discussion entitled "Wiliot: The Critical Link – Securing Food Supply Chains for a Net Zero Future" that explores the ways in which regenerative agriculture, digital traceability, and more can secure food systems for a sustainable tomorrow.

Wiliot will also be exhibiting at Innovation Zero at Stand F26.

For more information on Wiliot, click here . For hi-res photography, click here .

About Wiliot:

Wiliot is an ambient IoT SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixels tagging technology, postage stamp-sized compute devices that power themselves without batteries.

Our mission is to make every single thing an agent of change, enabling ambient IoT by adding intelligence and automation to reusable packaging, pharmaceuticals, food, and other products.

Connecting trillions of things to the internet is transforming manufacturing, distribution, and product use to deliver on our vision: a minimum waste, full trust, perfectly timed world where people, profits, and the planet remain aligned.

Visit www.wiliot.com to learn more.

