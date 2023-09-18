Wiliot Introduces Real-Time Humidity Sensing to its Ambient IoT Visibility Platform for Unprecedented Visibility into Supply Chains

With new capabilities available in Wiliot's ambient IoT Visibility Platform, companies can now continuously monitor the humidity of products—as well as temperature, location, and carbon footprint—to reduce waste and enhance quality, freshness, safety, and sustainability across the supply chain.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose ambient IoT Visibility Platform is enabling trillions of "things" to gain intelligence, today announced it has achieved the breakthrough ability to sense and analyze humidity levels of individual products, in real-time, throughout the supply chain.

By adding humidity sensing to the company's Visibility Platform—on top of Wiliot's existing temperature, location, and carbon emissions sensing capabilities—Wiliot has made it possible for companies to better ensure the safety, integrity, freshness, and sustainability of moisture-sensitive products – end-to-end and at unprecedented scale.

Wiliot's ability to enable continuous monitoring down to the product level is unlike any traceability technology available today.

"This is a game-changing technology achievement for supply chain visibility," said Wiliot VP of Data Products & Algorithms, Thaddeus Segura. "By adding humidity sensing to the Wiliot Visibility Platform, we are transforming the handling of products we all consume and depend on. Now companies can deliver impeccable quality to their customers while promoting sustainability and responsible resource utilization."

The Wiliot Visibility Platform connects the digital and physical worlds through the Wiliot Cloud and Wiliot IoT Pixels, which are low-cost, self-powered, mass-manufactured postage stamp-sized compute devices affixed to products and packaging.

IoT Pixels continuously and automatically transmit data to the Wiliot Cloud via standard Bluetooth devices, greatly reducing the staffing and operational cost of traditional tracking methodologies, while also reducing error rates, waste, mis-shipments, mis-picks and out-of-stocks.

By using the latest technology to efficiently connect any item to the internet and embedding it with intelligence and awareness, companies can create more efficient, profitable, and sustainable supply chains.

With this latest launch, Wiliot engineers have now introduced to IoT Pixels a tiny membrane that detects humidity in the air. When an IoT Pixel is exposed to different humidity levels, the information is relayed wirelessly to the Wiliot Cloud. In the cloud, this humidity data is combined with temperature and location data to generate insights and timely alerts for staff that can better optimize supply chain operations.

"Based on this new humidity data, companies can now track, in real-time, the relative impact of environmental conditions on moisture-sensitive products – to improve their freshness, quality, safety, and integrity," Segura continued. "Food retailers can apply freshness insights to their operations to ensure the freshest, ripest products are sold first, while healthcare companies can monitor the safe handling and storage of medicines and health commodities. The Wiliot Visibility Platform gives businesses an entirely new level of insight into their supply chains."

Products, from produce to pharmaceuticals, have different humidity handling requirements. The Wiliot Visibility Platform helps ensure compliance from producer to distributor to retailer to pharmacy, delivering significant benefits for companies and consumers. Produce stays fresher longer, reducing the amount wasted due to rot and spoil; medicines, which must be stored at specific temperatures and humidity levels, stay safe; and vaccines, which require precise handling and environmental conditions to deliver their intended health benefits, remain effective.

"Wiliot, and the ambient IoT, are changing the way the world operates – helping businesses transition to fully automated, completely transparent, and increasingly sustainable supply chains," concluded Segura. "Now, with humidity sensing added to our platform, we're establishing a new baseline for product freshness, quality, and safety – which will pay significant dividends for businesses and consumers alike."

Wiliot is currently working with many of the world's largest companies across retail, logistics, apparel, CPG, and pharmaceuticals on a variety of ambient IoT projects.

For more information on Wiliot, visit www.wiliot.com.

About Wiliot:

Wiliot is an ambient IoT data carrier platform company. Our Visibility Platform connects the digital and physical worlds using IoT Pixels, battery-free smart tags that push data to the cloud in real-time without human intervention. Our platform exists within a fast-growing ambient IoT ecosystem. We have partners in that ecosystem that provide applications, tags, and edge devices.

Ambient IoT is an evolution of legacy IoT and RFID technologies with lower costs, end-to-end privacy and security, and the addition of new intelligence and sensing capabilities. It's on a path to scaling to trillions thanks to telecommunications standards – Bluetooth, 5G Advanced, and 802.11 AMP.

Our mission is to make every single thing an agent of change, enabling ambient IoT by adding intelligence and automation to food, apparel, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and other products.

Connecting new categories of things through AI and the internet is transforming manufacturing, distribution, and product use to deliver on our vision: a minimum waste, full trust, perfectly timed world where people, profits, and the planet are aligned.

Visit www.wiliot.com to learn more.

