Wiliot Launches its "Open Release" Starter Kit, Bringing the "Internet of Everyday Things" to the Retail Market; Replaces Controlled Release Model

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose combination of self-powered, stamp-sized computers and cloud-based privacy and sensing enables trillions of "things" to communicate with manufacturers, today announced the Wiliot Starter Kit. Visitors to Wiliot's booth at the NRF 2022 will have the chance to win free Starter Kits as part of its "Open Release" program.

The Wiliot Starter Kit

The kit contains everything retailers need to experience the IoT transformation that Wiliot represents. It includes Wiliot's postage stamp-sized computers – the IoT Pixels – pre-mounted on both cardboard and a coffee cup.

The IoT Pixels can sense a range of physical and environment data, such as temperature, fill level, motion, location changes, humidity, and proximity.

The kit also includes small Bluetooth bridge devices that energize and read the IoT Pixel tags. The harvested data is relayed to the Wiliot Cloud using gateways, including smartphones, via the Wiliot mobile app – which is now compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Through the Starter Kit, retailers can explore projects that enable a host of new retail use cases – from enhanced inventory management, to consumption monitoring, anti-counterfeiting, product traceability, and more.

The Starter Kit's "Open Release" enables any retailer or brand, of any size and with nearly any budget, to begin working with Wiliot; previously, the company's controlled-release initiative was only open to a select group of the world's largest retailers and brands.

"This is a milestone in democratizing the Internet of Things," said Tony Small, Wiliot's Chief Business Officer. "We chose NRF because it represents a gathering of the entire ecosystem of industry leaders – partners, retailers, brands – who will appreciate the power of the Starter Kit and its ability to scale access to Wiliot's vision of IoT. That vision – which is now a reality – is to transform the Internet of expensive Things to the Internet of everyday Things by adding intelligence and connectivity to everything from packaging to containers and clothing – for just pennies."

Wiliot is already working with many of the world's largest and most innovative retail brands across apparel, food and beverage, and healthcare. The launch of the Wiliot Starter Kit comes on the heels of a $200M venture capital round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2.

About Wiliot

Wiliot is a SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that power themselves in revolutionary ways. Our vision is to expand the Internet of Things to include everyday products, adding intelligence to plastic crates, pharmaceuticals, packaging, clothes, and other products, connecting them to the internet and changing the way things are made, distributed, sold, used, reused, and recycled. wiliot.com

