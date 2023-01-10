Wiliot Launches New Innovation Kit to Accelerate and Scale Access to the Ambient IoT

The launch of the Wiliot Innovation Kit provides companies of all sizes and budgets a fast, intuitive and affordable way to discover and experience ambient IoT technology that unlocks solutions to problems that touch every industry and vertical.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot , the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is enabling trillions of "things" to gain intelligence, today announced the launch of its Innovation Kit, which equips companies of any size and budget with an easy onramp to begin exploring and building ambient IoT solutions that can solve the biggest challenges facing supply chains, retail, CPG, healthcare, agriculture, and more.

The Innovation Kit is now offered alongside Wiliot's Starter Kit, which is a plug & play experience using an IoT Pixel-ready coffee cup that demonstrates item-level temperature monitoring right out of the box. The Innovation Kit moves one step further into the world of ambient IoT by providing a more hands on experience with the Wiliot Platform, and IoT Pixels that can be attached to items selected by the kit user.

The Innovation Kit includes:

Wiliot IoT Pixels , tiny, postage-stamp-sized computers that can sense temperature, location, and more, and power themselves by harvesting radio waves. Because they cost just pennies, the Pixels can attach to a world of goods and assets enabling intelligence and producing actionable insights. This greatly benefits people, profit and most importantly, our planet.

, tiny, postage-stamp-sized computers that can sense temperature, location, and more, and power themselves by harvesting radio waves. Because they cost just pennies, the Pixels can attach to a world of goods and assets enabling intelligence and producing actionable insights. This greatly benefits people, profit and most importantly, our planet. Edge Devices that energize and relay IoT Pixel data.

that energize and relay IoT Pixel data. Access to Wiliot Cloud Services that enable actionable insights.

that enable actionable insights. Digital Solution Guides for experiencing how ambient IoT solves business challenges.

Wiliot's mission – now accelerated by the launch of the Innovation Kit – is to make every single thing an agent of change, unlocking access to an ambient IoT that adds intelligence and connectivity to reusable packaging, apparel, pharmaceuticals, food, and nearly any other product.

"We're illuminating what was once in the dark by providing companies with actionable insights – and the status of every product at every moment – and the implications are profound," stated Thadious Fisher, VP of Global Channels at Wiliot. "With real-time sensing and product lifecycle traceability, food is safer and fresher, medicine is more secure, and goods and assets are easily located."

About Wiliot:

Wiliot is a SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that power themselves in revolutionary ways.

Our mission is to make every single thing an agent of change, enabling Ambient IoT by adding intelligence and automation to reusable packaging, pharmaceuticals, food, and other products.

Connecting trillions of things to the internet is transforming manufacturing, distribution, and product use to deliver on our vision: a minimum waste, full trust, perfectly timed world where people, profits, and the planet remain aligned.

Visit www.wiliot.com to learn more.

