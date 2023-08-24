Wiliot Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Seven 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose ambient IoT Visibility Platform is enabling trillions of "things" to gain intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in seven 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports.

2023 marks the first year that Wiliot, and its award-winning Visibility Platform, have been recognized in a Gartner Hype Cycle report.

According to Wiliot, the company's inclusion in seven reports in the last month underscores the unprecedented power and potential of its ambient Internet of Things (IoT) platform to transform entire technology categories and markets – from wireless technology, infrastructure, and edge computing, creating smarter cities, driving sustainability, enhancing public safety, and more.

The specific reports in which Wiliot has been named a Sample Vendor are: Hype Cycle for Wireless Technologies; Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategy; Hype Cycle for Smart City and Sustainability in China; Hype Cycle for Edge Computing; Hype Cycle for Public Safety and Law Enforcement; Hype Cycle for Life Science Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain; and Hype Cycle for Environmental Sustainability.

In 2022, Wiliot was named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in their report titled, "Cool Vendors™ in Indoor Location Technologies and Sensors" by Annette Zimmermann, Nick Jones, Bill Ray, and Tim Zimmerman.

"Gartner, Inc., a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, recognizes the important role that Wiliot and the ambient IoT are playing in transforming a broad range of technologies, markets, and applications," said CFO Roee Zeiler.

"Ambient IoT represents a transformative technology paradigm on par with artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and even the internet more broadly. It is changing the way the world operates and the way business is conducted. Transitioning to this new paradigm requires education and thoughtful analysis. We are pleased that Gartner is contributing to this with its recognition of Wiliot and our continued inclusion in their Hype Cycle and Cool Vendor reports."

The Wiliot Visibility Platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its Cloud Platform and IoT Pixels, which are stamp-sized, low-cost compute devices that attach to any product, connecting it to the internet and embedding it with intelligence and awareness. Data streamed from these IoT Pixels are processed in the Wiliot Cloud, generating actionable insights that create more efficient, profitable, and sustainable supply chains.

Wiliot is currently working with many of the world's largest companies across retail, logistics, apparel, CPG, and pharmaceuticals on a variety of ambient IoT projects.

Wiliot has been named a Hype Cycle Sample Vendor in the following technology categories:

Ambient IoT – in the Wireless Technologies report

Cold Chain as a Service – in the Life Science Manufacturing, Quality, and Supply Chain report

Food Safety and Traceability - in the Smart City and Sustainability in China report

report IoT - in the Infrastructure Strategy report

IoT for Sustainability - in the Environmental Sustainability report

IoT - in the Edge Computing report

Indoor Location Intelligence - in the Public Safety and Law Enforcement report

Gartner's Hype Cycle is a graphical depiction of a common pattern that arises with each new technology or other innovation. Each year, Gartner creates more than 90 Hype Cycle reports in various domains as a way for clients to track technology maturity and future potential. The five phases in the Hype Cycle are Technology Trigger, Peak of Inflated Expectations, Trough of Disillusionment, Slope of Enlightenment and Plateau of Productivity.

Wiliot will be providing access to a subset of these Hype Cycle reports on a rotating basis via their website, courtesy of its reprint licensing agreement with Gartner.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, COOL VENDORS and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Wiliot:

Wiliot is an ambient IoT data carrier platform. Our Visibility Platform connects the digital and physical worlds using IoT Pixels, battery free smart tags that push data to the cloud in real-time without human intervention. Our platform exists within a fast-growing ambient IoT ecosystem. We have partners in that ecosystem that provide tags and edge devices.

Ambient IoT is an evolution of legacy IoT and RFID technologies with lower costs, end-to-end privacy and security, and the addition of new intelligence and sensing capabilities. It's on a path to scaling to trillions thanks to telecommunications standards - Bluetooth, 5G Advanced, and 802.11 AMP.

Our mission is to make every single thing an agent of change, enabling ambient IoT by adding intelligence and automation to food, apparel, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and other products. Connecting new categories of things through AI and the internet is transforming manufacturing, distribution, and product use to deliver on our vision: a minimum waste, full trust, perfectly timed world where people, profits, and the planet are aligned.

Visit www.wiliot.com to learn more.

