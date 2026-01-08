Wiliot Unveils Next-Generation IoT Pixel, Powering the Data Layer Behind Physical AI

New Gen3 IoT Pixel expands the performance and scale of the Wiliot Intelligence Platform – enabling real-time visibility, automation, and AI-driven decisioning across global supply chains.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot, a global leader in ambient IoT technology, introduces the Wiliot Gen3 IoT Pixel, the newest generation of its battery-free sensing technology. The introduction strengthens Wiliot's mission to connect everyday products to the cloud and extend real-time intelligence to the physical world at a global scale.

Wiliot Gen3 IoT Pixel

The Gen3 Pixel represents a significant advance in Wiliot's ambient IoT architecture and deepens the capabilities of the Wiliot Intelligence Platform – the AI engine that converts IoT Pixel data into continuous visibility and automated operational intelligence.

Together, the IoT Pixel and platform provide retailers, logistics providers, and supply chain companies with the real-time data foundation needed to understand the location, temperature, humidity, and movement of goods across complex, distributed networks.

Introducing the Wiliot Gen3 IoT Pixel

Building on Wiliot's proven Gen2 design, the Gen3 IoT Pixel delivers higher performance, expanded energizing and read ranges, improved harvesting efficiency, and significantly lower unit costs. Its dual-band architecture – operating across 2.4 GHz and sub-1 GHz – supports longer-range energizing, more consistent broadcast reliability, and greater adaptability across supply chain environments, from distribution centers and trailers to retail backrooms and store floors.

Roughly the size of a postage stamp and requiring no batteries, the Gen3 IoT Pixel broadcasts encrypted BLE signals that can be read by certified devices and access points. This creates an always-on sensing layer that streams real-world data from the physical environment directly into AI systems that can analyze and act on it instantly.

"The Gen3 IoT Pixel represents the next leap forward in how real-time data can be captured across supply chains," said Julien Bellanger, President, Wiliot. "Its enhanced performance and cost profile allow companies to deploy ambient IoT at new levels of performance and scale – fueling our AI platform with the continuous, high-fidelity data required for more efficient operations, lower waste, and smarter execution."

The Wiliot Intelligence Platform: The Data and AI Layer for the Physical World

The Gen3 IoT Pixel is the primary data source for the Wiliot Intelligence Platform, which transforms raw sensor signals into actionable intelligence. By analyzing continuous streams of location, temperature, humidity, light, dwell-time, and movement data, the platform provides real-time visibility and automated decisioning that enable a new generation of Physical AI applications.

Five core solutions anchor the platform's capabilities:

Automated Cycle Counting, delivering continuous inventory visibility across defined areas without scanning or manual intervention.

Automated Receiving, automatically confirming inbound shipments and reducing dock-to-stock times from days to hours.

Automated Shipment Verification, preventing mis-shipments by verifying outbound loads at the dock door in real time.

Reusable Asset Tracking, providing ongoing visibility into RTIs – such as roll cages, totes, and racks – to reduce shrink and optimize fleet utilization.

Temperature and Condition Monitoring, tracking case-level temperature to protect perishables, enhance freshness, and support compliance.

Together, these solutions allow enterprises to operate on continuous data rather than periodic scans – improving accuracy, reducing loss, and enabling automated, real-time decision-making from source to shelf.

Physical AI Adoption Accelerates Across Global Supply Chains

The introduction of the Gen3 IoT Pixel follows a year of significant commercial expansion – including one of the world's largest ambient IoT deployments. In addition, leading retailers, logistics providers, and parcel carriers continued to deploy Wiliot's technology to unlock new levels of operational intelligence.

This acceleration reflects a broader shift toward Physical AI, where ambient IoT data feeds AI systems that interpret real-world conditions and guide intelligent, automated actions. With the Gen3 IoT Pixel and the Intelligence Platform, Wiliot enables organizations to build supply chains that can sense, anticipate, and respond in real time.

"Physical AI is becoming a defining capability for modern supply chains," concluded Bellanger. "The combination of our Gen3 IoT Pixels and Intelligence Platform equips enterprises with continuous, ground-truth data at scale – transforming how they manage freshness, availability, logistics, and asset flows across their networks."

Wiliot will showcase the Gen3 IoT Pixel and the Wiliot Intelligence Platform at NRF 2026, booth #3469, where attendees can experience live demonstrations across automated cycle counting, receiving, shipment verification, reusable asset tracking, and temperature and condition monitoring.

For more information on Wiliot, visit www.wiliot.com. For hi-res imagery, click here.

About Wiliot

Wiliot, a pioneer of Ambient IoT, powers your supply chain with continuous, scan-free visibility into item location and condition. The Wiliot Intelligence Platform processes signals from battery-free Bluetooth sensors (IoT Pixels) in the Wiliot Cloud using purpose-built AI and ML models. This enables real-time automated condition monitoring, inventory intelligence, and workflow optimization. Whether you have AI in place or are just starting, Wiliot delivers continuous, AI-ready data that drives ROI today and scales into advanced AI tomorrow.

Trusted by leading global retailers and logistics companies, Wiliot's platform processes billions of sensing events across millions of products every month. It integrates seamlessly into existing enterprise systems, enabling businesses to automate workflows, respond to issues instantly, and reduce waste—ensuring products arrive when and where they should, in perfect condition. Learn more at wiliot.com and follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/wiliot.

