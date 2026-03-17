Wilkerson Crane Rental Announces Strategic Investment from NewMile Capital and Haywood Lane to Accelerate Growth

Investment provides additional capital and resources to support continued growth, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of Wilkerson's footprint and service offerings

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilkerson Crane Rental ("Wilkerson" or the "Company"), a leading provider of crane rental, rigging, and heavy lifting solutions serving customers across the Midwest and central United States, today announced a strategic investment by NewMile Capital and Haywood Lane. The investment will support Wilkerson's continued growth, including fleet and geographic expansion, enhanced service capabilities, and strategic acquisitions.

Founded in 2013 by Diana and Jeff Holt and headquartered in Bonner Springs, Kansas, Wilkerson Crane Rental has built a strong reputation for safety, reliability, and technical expertise in lifting and transportation solutions. The company provides operated and bare crane rentals, heavy hauling, rigging, and related services to customers across the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy sectors.

Diana and Jeff Holt will retain a significant ownership stake and remain actively involved with the business, partnering with NewMile Capital and Haywood Lane to support Wilkerson's next phase of growth.

"We started Wilkerson with the goal of building a company defined by safety, integrity, and exceptional service," said Diana Holt, co-founder of Wilkerson Crane Rental. "As the business has grown, we've been thoughtful about finding the right partners for the next chapter. NewMile Capital and Haywood Lane share our long‑term vision and bring valuable experience that will help us continue expanding while preserving the culture and values that make Wilkerson special."

Wilkerson has grown steadily through a combination of organic investment and targeted acquisitions, expanding its geographic footprint and capabilities across the Midwest. Today, the company operates a diversified fleet supporting a wide range of lifting applications, from routine service lifts to complex infrastructure and industrial projects.

"Wilkerson is an exceptional platform in the crane rental and lifting services sector," said John Nelligan, Co-Founder and Partner at NewMile Capital. "Diana, Jeff, Larry and the entire Wilkerson team have built a business distinguished by operational excellence, strong customer relationships, and an unwavering commitment to safety. We are excited to partner with them and Haywood Lane to support continued fleet investment, geographic expansion, and strategic acquisitions that further strengthen Wilkerson's leadership in the region."

Haywood Lane, a Dallas‑based investment firm led by Managing Partner Lance Gurley, co‑led the investment alongside NewMile Capital.

"Wilkerson has established itself as a trusted partner to contractors and industrial customers across the Midwest," said Lance Gurley, Managing Partner at Haywood Lane. "We are excited to partner with the Holts, the management team, and NewMile Capital to help scale the business, invest in its people and equipment, and pursue strategic opportunities that broaden Wilkerson's capabilities and market reach."

Larry Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wilkerson Crane Rental, added: "This partnership marks an exciting milestone for our company. With the support of NewMile Capital and Haywood Lane, we will continue investing in our team, equipment, and operational capabilities so we can deliver even greater value to our customers while maintaining the safety and service standards that define Wilkerson."

TM Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Wilkerson Crane Rental. Crown CFO served as an advisor, and Lathrop GPM LLP served as legal counsel to Wilkerson. Aviara Partners and KKAP Advisors served as advisors to NewMile Capital, and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Haywood Lane.

About Wilkerson Crane Rental

Wilkerson Crane Rental is a provider of crane rental, rigging, and heavy lifting services headquartered in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Founded in 2013, the company serves customers across the Midwest and central United States, supporting projects across construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy markets. Wilkerson offers operated and bare crane rentals, heavy hauling, equipment servicing, and related lifting solutions, supported by a modern and diversified crane fleet.

About NewMile Capital

NewMile Capital is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with founder‑led and entrepreneur‑owned lower middle market businesses in the financial and related business services sectors. The firm works closely with management teams to support growth initiatives, operational improvement, and strategic acquisitions.

About Haywood Lane

Haywood Lane is a Dallas-based permanent capital investment firm that acquires and builds privately held businesses for the long-term. The firm partners with founders, families, and management teams across a range of industries to create enduring value with middle market companies.

For NewMile Capital:

[email protected]

For Haywood Lane:

[email protected]

SOURCE NewMile Capital LLC