Wilks Development Breaks Ground on The Noc, First Residential Community at Firefly Park

Construction begins on the first vertical project within Frisco's landmark mixed-use development

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilks Development has officially broken ground on The Noc, the first residential community at Firefly Park and the first vertical construction within the 217-acre mixed-use development in Frisco. The five-story multifamily project marks a major milestone in bringing Firefly Park's live-work-play vision to life.

Vertical construction began in late September, with completion expected in Fall 2027. Designed by Hord | Coplan | Macht, The Noc will introduce 187 market-rate residences, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts. Residents will enjoy elevated amenities such as co-working and conference spaces, a fitness center, dog spa, bike storage, a resident lounge with golf simulators, and a resort-style pool deck with cabanas and fire tables.

"The start of construction on The Noc represents the next chapter of Firefly Park coming to life," said Kyle Wilks, CEO of Wilks Development. "This project reflects our approach to building legacy assets—communities designed for long-term value, enduring quality, and an exceptional resident experience."

The Noc at Firefly Park is intentionally designed to exceed the standards of conventional wrap buildings, both in construction and resident experience. Built with Type I and Type II construction, premium concrete flooring, and GMi-prefabricated framing and drywall systems, The Noc delivers the quality and resilience of a high-rise structure with a mid-rise footprint. These advanced materials and methods significantly improve fire resistance, sound control, and privacy, while reducing long-term maintenance and operational risk. Prefabrication in a climate-controlled environment ensures precise assembly, faster delivery, and better protection of interior components—safeguarding long-term performance and durability.

The project supports Frisco's long-term vision for sustainable, connected growth—offering new residential options near major employment centers, retail, and entertainment hubs.

Andres Construction, a Dallas-based general contractor with extensive multifamily experience, is leading construction, with $46.8 million in HUD financing arranged by Mason Joseph Real Estate.

The name "The Noc," short for nocturne or nocturnal, reflects the community's focus on creating a comfortable and connected environment for residents throughout every part of the day.

"As the first residential project at Firefly Park, The Noc establishes the quality and intent behind everything that will follow," added Chad Long, Vice President of Development. "Residents will also benefit from Firefly Park's larger vision—trails, parks, retail, and dining all connected within a walkable community."

At the heart of Firefly Park will be a 45-acre signature park and open space, featuring ponds, trails, an immersive art walk, playgrounds, and gathering areas anchoring the broader development.

About Firefly Park

Firefly Park is a 217-acre mixed-use development by Wilks Development in Frisco, Texas, featuring residences, retail, dining, office, and 45 acres of connected green space. Opening in 2027, the project unites a nationally recognized team of partners including Sasaki for park and landscape design, BOKA Powell for office, Hord | Coplan | Macht for retail and multifamily, Kimley-Horn for civil engineering, and UNStudio for concept design.

Designed as a modern live-work-play destination, Firefly Park will connect people to nature, entertainment, and community—establishing a vibrant, walkable district in one of the nation's fastest-growing cities.

About Wilks Development

Wilks Development is a visionary leader in Texas real estate development and investment, committed to creating exceptional spaces that enrich the lives of communities. Founded in 2012 by brothers and third-generation masons Kyle and Josh Wilks, along with their cousin Jess Green, Wilks Development has built a diverse portfolio that includes sturdy stone storefronts, vibrant multi-family communities, sleek commercial offices, and thriving, walkable neighborhoods.

As an intentional and innovative company, Wilks Development continues to pioneer with a focus on sustainable growth and community enhancement, ensuring that every project contributes positively to the areas it serves. For more information about Wilks Development, visit our website at wilksdevelopment.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram at @wilksdevelopment.

