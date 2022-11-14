Will & Ivey to Host Christmas Toy Drive Benefiting Sierra Child & Family Services

LAKE TAHOE, Nev., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to give back to the local community, Will & Ivey will be hosting a Christmas toy drive benefiting Sierra Child & Family Services. The toy drive will run from November 1st to December 10th and will accept donations of new and unwrapped toys, clothes, hygiene items, and comfort items. All items collected through the toy drive will be put to use by the children served by Sierra Child & Family Services. Drop-offs are accepted during store hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 292 Kingsbury Grade Rd #32, Stateline, NV 89449.

Will & Ivey is a children's clothing brand operating in South Lake Tahoe, NV. The company is going above and beyond this holiday season by not only selling adorable children's clothes and gift items, but also hosting a Christmas toy drive benefiting Sierra Child & Family Services. This local non-profit provides critical services to families in need across the Lake Tahoe region so it is crucial to collect much-needed items such as toys, comfortable clothes, and hygiene essentials this time of year, for ages newborn to 18 years.

Founded by Sandra Ney, Will & Ivey is strongly committed to giving back to children in the community. With a focus on creating meaningful interactions and building a sense of community, Ney is passionate about helping to improve the lives of families in need through her business.

Sierra Child & Family Services is an adoption agency and non-profit that provides support at no cost to families in need. Working closely with social workers, they ensure that children's needs are being met and that they receive the services they deserve.

Says Sandra Ney, "I long to bring that same comfort to children in vulnerable moments in their lives, because of my mother's story. I see what a difference just one stuffed animal can make in one's life. It's important for me as a business owner and member of the community, to help fulfill a need here in our Lake Tahoe community by having a toy drive that will serve Sierra Child and Family Services, where we will collect toys, books, comfort items, hygiene items, for children — newborn to teens — that are in foster care."

Ney's mother was abandoned at the age of seven and was ultimately placed in an orphanage. She credits this story with shaping the values that led to the creation of Will & Ivey.

This holiday season, Will & Ivey hopes to bring joy and hope to children facing similar circumstances. By providing comfort and support through the toy drive, Ney hopes to make a positive impact in the life of every child that receives donations.

She encourages everyone to donate to the toy drive and help change a child's life. All donations will help Sierra Child & Family Services either during the holiday season or in the new year. To learn more about the organization and to get involved, visit https://www.sierrachildandfamilyservices.org/.

Will & Ivey is a children's clothing brand based in South Lake Tahoe, NV. Founded by Sandra Ney and committed to giving back to the community. With a passion for empathy, equality, and hospitality, Will & Ivey is dedicated to helping children in need through her business. Find out more at willandivey.com .

Sierra Child & Family Services is an adoption agency and non-profit in Lake Tahoe that provides support to families in need. As a leader in the community, they're committed to helping children in need through their critical services. For more information, visit sierrachildandfamilyservices.org .

