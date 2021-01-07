Will 2021 Be Any Different? Experts at MindBeauty Weigh In

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, no one could have envisioned how the year would play out.

As we continue to navigate the world through a global pandemic, MindBeauty, the San Francisco-based company behind the innovative AM99TM line of protective and reusable face masks, has been putting their skill and expertise in motion to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Through its patented nanotechnology that deactivates the coronavirus and other families of viruses on contact, wearers of the AM99 mask can enjoy both comfort and protection, two important elements that consumers will look for in 2021 as well.

In addition to social distancing, hand washing, monitoring of symptoms, and thorough cleaning and disinfection, mask-wearing is a COVID-19 precaution that Joei Lau, the company's Founder, as well as Dr. Terry T.L. Au-Yeung, Chief Technology Officer are weighing in on.

"Though we're optimistic we're drawing closer to a solution to the pandemic, we have to remain practical and continue to adhere to safety guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Lau.

Joei, well-versed in the personal care space from her success with MindBeauty, international health and wellness booking applications, continued, "2021 will most certainly be a year that includes mask-wearing, as well as additional adjustments to curb this virus, and our goal as a company is to provide people with a mask option that's comfortable, effective, and fashionable."

"The 'new normal' we've found ourselves in includes mask-wearing," Dr. Terry noted. "With that in mind, we wanted to create a mask that provides max protection for wearers and those around them. Our reusable, cloth-based AM99 mask provides 95% viral deactivation efficiency within two hours, which decreases the chances of viral transmission."

Dr. Terry has built a name for himself as an industry-leading scientist and as an Honorary Fellow at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University for eight years, authoring over 30 academic publications and refereed for many international journals.

With the New Year in full swing and continued mask considerations for daily life and the workplace, it is recommended to protect yourself and others with PPE that is most effective such as MindBeauty's innovative AM99™ mask.

About AM99

MindBeauty created the AM99™ line of protective face masks as a response to the heightened need for simple and effective solutions to contain, protect against, and minimize the effects of the global outbreak. The result is a reusable face mask that is an effective, safe, and fashionable option that's early-to-market for users and outperforms other masks in the market landscape. Learn more at am99tech.com.

