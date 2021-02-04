Will 2021 Be The Year Of YouTube CTV Advertising?

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketers looking either to extend the reach of TV campaigns across digital video or simply leverage the pandemic-accelerated shift of digital video viewing to connected TV (CTV) screens are finding likely solutions in eMarketer/Insider Intelligence's most recent "US YouTube Advertising 2020" report and forecast.

From now through March, Sightly , a long-time certified YouTube and Premier Google Premier Partner, and one of only 11 members of the YouTube Measurement Program, is sponsoring the report so all marketers can access the $895 report for free.

The report highlights YouTube's position as both the most-used digital video platform in the US and the single biggest source of supply in the US for CTV advertising.

It also provides an in-depth look at the shift in YouTube viewership to CTV during 2020. This shift has major implications for outcome-focused marketers looking to extend the reach of TV campaigns or follow their digital video audiences to the so-called "first" screen.

Key Findings and Take-Aways

During 2020, 95.4% of US OTT video viewers watched YouTube at least monthly, surpassing even Netflix (74.9%).

In 2020, more than 104 million US households– nearly 81% –had connected TV. This represents an 82% increase from 2016.

When people watch YouTube on CTV screens, viewing session lengths are longer compared with other devices. In Q3 2020, YouTube view time on CTV was 7.3 minutes vs. 3.6 minutes on mobile and 5.7 minutes on desktop.

The key implication of the report is the accelerated growth of YouTube viewership on CTV screens opens up an enormous opportunity for both TV and digital video advertisers via the platform and its variety of ad formats that cater to a multitude of campaign goals.

Download a free copy of eMarketer/Insider Intelligence's "US YouTube Advertising 2020" here .

About Sightly

Founded in 2013, Sightly is a technology company with a focus on digital video advertising and analytics, that delivers unrivaled performance and client service. We use data science and expert human know-how to maximize outcomes and align each customer's Brand Mentality™ at speed, no matter what lies ahead. Our smart, agile approach to media planning, buying and fine-tuning extends across YouTube, TikTok, Connected TV & OTT, Live Streaming video and all premium publishers and networks. Learn more at http://www.sightly.com .

