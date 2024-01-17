WiLL ALLIANCE™ PAVES THE WAY FOR WOMEN IN EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP THROUGH LEAN LEADERSHIP FUNDAMENTALS

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the inception of WiLL ALLIANCE™, a groundbreaking organization dedicated to providing innovative solutions for Executive Development for Women. With a steadfast mission to cultivate gender parity at the pinnacle of organizational leadership, our distinctive and innovative approach is rooted in LEAN Principles, mirroring the operational strategies of highly successful organizations.

In the current corporate arena, women constitute a mere 10% of CEOs in publicly-traded organizations, a trend that WiLL ALLIANCE™ aims to reverse. Recognizing that gender parity at the top translates to enhanced decision-making and superior results for corporations of all sizes, WiLL ALLIANCE™ is revolutionizing Executive Development for Women, with a commitment to shattering gender barriers.

Stanzi Prell, CEO of WiLL ALLIANCE™, emphasizes the urgency of the organization's mission: "Given the stagnating gender imbalance in leadership teams and boardrooms, there is a need for specific executive development for women. Our insights stem from extensive research, identifying common barriers, and aligning them with our own experiences." Over her illustrious 30-year career, Stanzi rose to the top in male-dominated companies, while witnessing first-hand, numerous instances where organizations fell short of realizing the value and impact that female leaders bring to the table.

WiLL ALLIANCE™ launches with a comprehensive suite of four solutions designed to dismantle the most prevalent obstacles hindering female advancement. These solutions encompass cohort-based, hands-on trainings, individual Executive Coaching, the WiLL Network™—an invaluable support system for female executives—and a Talent Advisory service dedicated to assisting organizations in attracting, identifying, and developing senior female talent.

The leadership team at WiLL ALLIANCE™, boasting 60+ years in corporate endeavors and 30+ years in entrepreneurship and consulting, combines diverse expertise. Chief Operating Officer, Sue Lingua excels in recruiting and talent development, while Chief Commercial Officer, Damon Baker brings deep knowledge of Lean Business System practices.

Sue envisions a future where boardrooms mirror gender equality, with women holding as many seats as men, leading authentically and creating substantial value for stakeholders. "Our company is founded on the belief that we can make a difference. Our actions and behaviors are rooted in our five core values…SPARK: Solidarity, Passion, Authenticity, Respect, and Kaizen ."

