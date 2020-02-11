Will Anastas Joins Conviva as Chief Revenue Officer as Company Celebrates 4th Award in 13 Months from FORTUNE Best Workplaces

"2020 is the year of streaming. Conviva is undoubtedly the source of truth for the industry, measuring 500 million unique viewers around the world," said Bill Demas, CEO, Conviva. "Will's expertise and proven ability to scale a sales organization is vital as we elevate Conviva's global market presence."

Anastas is based out of Conviva's headquarters in the Bay Area, where the company just celebrated its second annual recognition on the FORTUNE Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list. Conviva was also named to FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Millennials and FORTUNE's Best Medium Workplaces the past year.

Before joining Conviva, Anastas served as the SVP of Sales at Procore, in the construction technology space, where he led the team to its best year in the company's history. Prior to Procore, Anastas spent a year at a startup, Gladly, where he helped them build both their sales team and go-to-market model. Anastas spent most of his career in California with Salesforce, joining the company in 2011 and witnessing Salesforce's success firsthand. In his last role at Salesforce, Anastas served as SVP for an enterprise team in North America. Anastas began his career in New England with sales management roles for Anheuser-Busch, MediaMap, and Forrester Research.

"It is a great time to join the stellar team at Conviva as we accelerate the company's growth, building on the successes the team has already enjoyed," Anastas said. "I'm excited to continue bringing our customers the best in streaming media intelligence for content, social media, quality of experience, and advertising."

About Conviva

Conviva is the leader in streaming media intelligence, powered by its real-time platform. More than 250 industry leaders and brands – including CBS, Cirque Du Soleil, DAZN, HBO, Hooq, Hulu, Sky, Sling TV, TED, Univision, and WarnerMedia – rely on Conviva to maximize their consumer engagement, deliver the quality experiences viewers expect, and drive revenue growth. With a global footprint of more than 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year across 3 billion applications streaming on devices, Conviva offers streaming providers unmatched scale for continuous video measurement, intelligence, and benchmarking across every stream, every screen, every second.

SOURCE Conviva