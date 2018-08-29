"Will Computers Revolt? Preparing for the Future of Artificial Intelligence" Book Announced!

"Do you believe that future thinking machines are likely within our lifetimes?" After reading this book, the emphatic answer is, "Yes. Let's get prepared!" Easy to read, well researched, provocative, and written in layman's language by Charles J. Simon, a uniquely qualified, nationally-recognized computer software/hardware expert and neural network software pioneer. For those imagining the future directions of computer intelligent technology, this book gives readers an excellent place to start. Many real-world examples are included for the layman with enough technical detail for the computer expert.

"The march of technology will eventually lead to computers with more processing power than the human brain," says the author, Charles Simon. This book demonstrates intelligence in terms of a number of specific behaviors which are clearly necessary components of thinking and explains how each is not only possible in future computers, but inevitable. By analyzing intelligence in this way, it becomes obvious that computers with these abilities will appear to be intelligent entities.

Also, the book shows how these descendants of today's supercomputer applications will manifest intelligence when running on computers a million times faster than today's. A concise logical argument is presented that various algorithms (such as those for speech-recognition, vision, simulation, goal-seeking and learning) which have limited scope today but will be combined across parallel-processing systems and will create the appearance of reasoned decision-making and cognizance in future machines.

"This future is inevitable," Simon, said. "Each of the described components of intelligence will be developed to facilitate improvements to applications we are using today. For example, improvements in speech-recognition, searching, robotics and virtual reality will lead to many other components of intelligence for computers."

Charles J. Simon, Background Summary:



BSEE, MSCS, nationally-recognized computer software/hardware expert, successful author and speaker. Mr. Simon has received national recognition in Newsweek, The Los Angeles Times, PC Magazine and other media, personally, and for his computer software products; such as, The Brain Simulator, Neural Network Tutorial. Considered an industry expert he authored the successful textbook, CAD for Printed Circuits and numerous technical articles. Also, he was credited with three generations of CAD software. In addition, he was nominated for a Microsoft Alumni Fellow Award.

Professional highlights Charles co-founded three pioneering technology companies, managed the Microsoft's MSNBC.com site design and consulted on products used in neurological testing.

Personal interests include sailing, as #15 in the world to complete a North America Continent circumnavigation via the Arctic NW Passage, 2017, and a World Circumnavigation, 2014-2015. All navigated with his wife, Cathy Simon. Also, philanthropy interests include Science Centers, Art Museums and Sailing Education programs. In addition, Mr. Simon has received a City Benefactor's Philanthropy Award. Charles and his wife, Cathy, lived in the San Francisco Bay Area for many years and now split their time between the West and East Coasts.

Memberships include: IEEE, TripleNine Society, Intertel, & Mensa.

