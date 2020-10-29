Will COVID-19 Kill 8 Million Americans?

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The death rate of COVID-19 is roughly 2.5% of infected people, and if all 330 million Americans eventually become infected that equates to over 8 million American deaths. "This is a COVID-19 holocaust and entirely unacceptable," says Jeff "JP" Popick, author of a new book, The Great American Virus Victory: An 8-Week Strategy to Kill COVID-19 Dead.

Author, Jeff Popick eBook outlining a nationwide plan to eradicate COVID-19

Popick's book guarantees that America can eradicate COVID-19 in 8 weeks with little to no harm to the economy, and highlights what he calls a "unifying nationwide block-party" we can throw on the 57th day of his plan. Popick considers himself to be a solutionist, a student-of-life and a truth seeker; and he is sounding the alarm that if we don't take control over this pandemic, it will become a "COVID Holocaust" claiming over 8 million American lives. His book is being termed "RADICAL" even though nobody can dispute the math or the science.

"America is being utterly torn apart by this pandemic and it's going to continue for a very long time even if a vaccine is discovered, unless we establish a meaningful plan to beat it" Popick cautions. And, in response to some reviews calling his approach radical, Popick says, "if allowing a virus to run rampant, ultimately killing millions of people and causing suffering beyond all human words is "normal," then I proudly wear the "radical" title!"

It is clear that Popick considers COVID-19 to be a mortal enemy and suggests launching an all-out war … with complete victory in 8 weeks!

The Great American Virus Victory also lays out the framework of the costs to our economy and suggests that the entire cost is under $400 billion; a fraction of the trillions in ongoing (and futile) stimulus funds. Part of Popick's plan includes shutting down all the financial markets to prevent an economic bust, along with a 2-month suspension of rents, mortgages and just about all other financial payments.

It might be so radical that it is, indeed, just the thing we need; certainly at least worth the read. It is available on Amazon as an instant download.

