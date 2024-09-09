Will Ferrell Goes Shopping 'Everywhere' in PayPal's Biggest US Campaign Ever

Comedy legend recreates Fleetwood Mac's iconic "Everywhere" to show consumers how to shop and earn rewards with PayPal, even in-store.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced today its biggest U.S. ad campaign ever, starring Will Ferrell and a reimagined version of Fleetwood Mac's "Everywhere" to show consumers how easy, safe, and rewarding it is to shop with PayPal and the PayPal Debit Mastercard in stores and online.

Will Ferrell buying a new outfit and earning cash back when he pays with PayPal in-store. Will Ferrell singing his take on 'Everywhere' by Fleetwood Mac while paying with PayPal. Will Ferrell discovering he can shop and earn rewards with PayPal everywhere.

Debuting nationally on September 9 during the first football game of the year televised on Monday evening, the ad will continue airing across various networks through the remainder of 2024. In the ad, Ferrell discovers he can pay with the PayPal Debit Mastercard in stores and earn rich rewards. We see him shop at a supermarket, pay for trendy streetwear at a boutique, charge an electric vehicle, and more, all while paying and earning rewards with PayPal and singing his take on Fleetwood Mac's "Everywhere."

View the full ad starring Will Ferrell here.

"Getting cash back hasn't been this easy since my boys were little, and I'd take extra Monopoly money while they weren't looking," said Will Ferrell. "It's been a delight to team up with PayPal and help customers earn cash back everywhere. There's never been a better time to sing about shopping and earning cash back everywhere."

"Starring Will Ferrell and powered by the music of Fleetwood Mac, our new campaign drives home the idea that PayPal is truly everywhere and more rewarding than ever," said Geoff Seeley, Chief Marketing Officer at PayPal. "This points to the exciting direction we're heading in as we continue to evolve PayPal into an easy, safe, and rewarding way to shop everywhere."

In addition to the ad, PayPal will introduce a bold new visual look and an expansive marketing campaign across out-of-home, digital media, streaming and radio, podcast reads, influencer, and a social media takeover.

The campaign highlights PayPal's many customer benefits, including a new 5% cash back1 rewards program when paying with their PayPal Debit Mastercard2, the ease of adding their card to their mobile wallet for tap-to-pay in stores, and stackable PayPal checkout rewards in the app, all with the safety and security customers expect from PayPal.

To learn more about shopping everywhere with PayPal visit paypal.com.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com, and https://investor.pypl.com.

Press Contact

Gideon Anstey

[email protected]

1. 5% cash back earned as points you can redeem for cash and other options on up to $1,000 category spend/month. Terms Apply. Merchant offers are subject to availability, merchant exclusions and PayPal Rewards terms.

2. The PayPal Debit Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. (The Bancorp) pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated and may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. The Bancorp is issuer of the Card only and not responsible for the associated accounts or other products, services, or offers from PayPal.

