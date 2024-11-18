Will Ferrell, Jason Momoa, Keke Palmer, and Chris Pratt know that "Friendship Pays" in Scopely's MONOPOLY GO! video game

"I love playing games with my siblings and friends, and let me tell you honey, when I play games, I play to win," said Keke Palmer. "I'm so happy to team up with MONOPOLY GO!, a game that is all about camaraderie and excitement and, of course, your daily dose of friendly competition."

"Friendship Pays" will be a long-term creative concept for Scopely's MONOPOLY GO!, which will span multiple campaigns. Will Ferrell will continue to partner with Scopely to be the voice of MONOPOLY GO!'s Mr. Monopoly over time, infusing the creative with humor and mischief.

In the first installment of "Friendship Pays," Momoa aka "Momoney," Palmer aka "Keke GoGo," and Pratt aka "Extra Chrispy" are immersed into "GOville," a dream-like town that blends the real world with the fantastical MONOPOLY GO! universe. The group embarks on a journey of action-packed adventure that brings to life the game's captivating thrills -- including the highs of reaping rewards together and the lows of having your fortune stolen -- all guided by the legendary mogul, Mr. Monopoly.

"My approach to playing MONOPOLY GO! is similar to how I play the bass…creating harmony to bring everyone together for a good time," said Jason Momoa. "I'm so stoked to be collaborating with MONOPOLY GO! because playing with friends is my favorite pastime, and who better to team up with than Keke, Chris, and Mr. Monopoly himself."

"MONOPOLY GO! is all about playing with friends, which we don't get to do enough of in our busy lives. It's been fun to team up with a game that is so social, and provides opportunities to go on zany adventures with friends -- while knocking down their properties and charging them rent," said Chris Pratt. "And I've learned that Keke and Jason are fierce competitors! The moment they had an opportunity to take all my Monopoly money, they did!"

MONOPOLY GO!, which launched in April 2023, achieved the most successful mobile game launch of all time due to its highly social, dynamic gameplay, where there's always a new challenge. The game reimagines the classic MONOPOLY experience in a vibrant, pocket-sized package that connects a massive global community known as "Tycoons." The competitive spirit of MONOPOLY is alive and well in the "smash" hit, as players knock down each others' landmarks or rob their friend's bank in a quest to get ahead. Teamwork is also essential because players can work with friends -- their most valuable assets -- to build their fortunes faster. For example, opening the Community Chest requires help from at least five friends, and players team up in partner events to bake sweet treats in exchange for big prizes.

"'Friendship Pays' is a tribute to the MONOPOLY GO! experience, which was expertly crafted by our talented game team at Scopely to connect a global community of 'Tycoons'," said Jamie Berger, SVP of Marketing for MONOPOLY GO! at Scopely. "Our new creative spots and incredibly talented cast capture the emotional rollercoaster of playing the game, where friends turn into rivals and then friends again, with just a roll of the dice. And, who better to anchor the fun than the world's most beloved and eccentric mogul, voiced by the one and only Will Ferrell?"

A cross-platform rollout for "Friendship Pays" of 20+ original videos, including two 45-second television spots, kicks off today, Monday, November 18, 2024, on TV, streaming, social, and digital platforms. The campaign was created in partnership with creative agency Omelet and the TV ads were directed by renowned director Henry Scholfield. To learn more about the beloved mobile game, visit monopolygo.com , TikTok.com/MonopolyGo , and/or Instagram.com/MonopolyGo .

About MONOPOLY GO!

Created by leading free-to-play video game company Scopely , in partnership with Hasbro , MONOPOLY GO! has united a community of MONOPOLY fans around the world, with millions playing the beloved game every day. The game has attracted 150 million+ downloads and over 50 awards including Google Play's coveted 2023 "User's Choice" and Pocket Gamer's 2024 "Game of the Year."

After surpassing $3 billion in revenue in just over a year, MONOPOLY GO! solidified its status as the most successful mobile game launch in history. To date, players have passed "GO" 120 billion+ times, completed 5 billion+ boards, and landed in jail 15 billion+ times. The game combines classic MONOPOLY gameplay with new worlds to explore, offering a dynamic social experience that enables players to connect, compete, and collaborate with friends and family to build their fortunes. MONOPOLY GO! even recently inspired its own board game , speaking to the game's mass appeal that transcends generations and geographies.

For more information, visit www.monopolygo.com .

About Scopely

Scopely is a leading global interactive entertainment and video game company, home to many top-grossing, award-winning franchises, including the most successful mobile game ever launched MONOPOLY GO!, along with Stumble Guys, Star Trek™ Fleet Command, MARVEL Strike Force, WWE Champions, and Yahtzee® With Buddies, among many others. Scopely creates, publishes, and live-operates immersive games across mobile, web, PC, and console that empower a directed-by-consumer™ experience. Founded in 2011, Scopely is fueled by a world-class team and a proprietary technology platform Playgami that supports one of the most diversified portfolios in the games industry.

Recognized multiple times as one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and as a TIME100 "Most Influential Company In the World," Scopely has surpassed $10 billion in lifetime revenue due to its ability to create long-lasting game experiences that players enjoy for years. Scopely has global operations across North America, Central America, EMEA, and Asia, with additional game studio partners across four continents.

For more information, visit www.scopely.com .

SOURCE MONOPOLY GO!