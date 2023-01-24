Will I be Able to Afford Getting Divorced?

Understanding all the costs involved in a divorce will help you prepare financially says Schultz & Associates

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cost of hiring an attorney varies greatly, depending on the circumstances of the case. In a divorce proceeding, factors that will impact the cost include whether there are any children of the marriage, the amount and types of debts and assets, and probably the most impact is the degree of discord between the parties.

An uncontested divorce without children will obviously require less to be spent on attorney's fees than a contested divorce with custody issues and numerous assets and debts. Why? Because there are less issues to discuss. Even in an uncontested divorce, though, an experienced divorce attorney will know how to navigate the process towards final conclusion and making sure the paperwork is accepted by the court, saving you time and unnecessary stress.

Hiring an attorney to represent you in a divorce is almost always a better decision than attempting to go it alone. Attorney Carrie Schultz explains, "While the cost of hiring an attorney can seem daunting, having a competent legal team during a divorce will ultimately not only save you money but also prevent you from making grave mistakes that could have a long-lasting and perhaps detrimental effect on your or your children."

Mediation

In some cases, mediation might be a valuable tool to help resolve contested issues and keep parties out of court, but mediation is not a substitute for legal representation. Unlike a party's attorney, the mediator cannot give legal advice to either party. The mediator's goal is to settle a case, not to obtain the best result for one party or the other. A mediator will charge their own fees. Also, when a mediator helps the parties resolve a dispute, it is in both parties' best interests to have their lawyers review the proposed agreement. So, basically, you end up in front of an attorney anyway. It is always best to loop in your counsel earlier in the process than at the end if you want that attorney to act as a legal advisor to you guide you along the way and to address substantive issues. Also, not all mediators are created equally and it matters choosing a mediator appropriate for your kind of case and all the personalities involved.

How to Control the Costs of Divorce

The more animosity there is between the parties, the more expensive the divorce will be. When divorcing spouses disagree on every issue and fight over every aspect of their divorce, especially when they're acting unreasonably, it will drag out the litigation and cause the attorneys to have to put more effort into the case to resolve the issues. Attorneys get paid based on effort, not results. When children are involved, they also risk causing the children more harm by their hostility. Because attorneys charge an hourly rate, the more time spent preparing for and going to court, the higher your bill will be. Therefore, it is important to look at the reality of the situation and weigh the rate of return from a financial perspective on just how important that issue is for you to "win" vs. how much you will spend for the opportunity to argue your point.

The Unavoidable Costs of Divorce

Some costs cannot be avoided, including court filing fees, process server fees, and parenting workshop fees. These cost are nominal, however, in the bigger scheme of things. The expense involved in separating your household can also add up. You might decide to leave your shared home, refinance a mortgage or auto loan, or purchase new insurance. All of those decisions should be made first with the guidance of an experienced divorce lawyer as you don't want to end up putting the cart before the horse and making your financial situation worse.

