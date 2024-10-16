WILL Interactive Introduces Willow: The New AI Learning Coach Revolutionizing Corporate eLearning

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive, the leading provider of proven effective corporate training solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Willow, their AI-powered intelligent learning coach. Breaking new ground, Willow integrates artificial intelligence with WILL Interactive's award-winning branching scenarios, offering the most personalized and conversation-based approach to employee training.

Meet WILLOW: Your New AI-Powered Courseware Coach

Willow guides employees through real-time, Socratic-style dialogues that promote deeper engagement, better retention, and critical thinking. It facilitates discussions, asks targeted questions, analyzes responses, and delivers personalized feedback. Whether for harassment prevention, DEI training, cybersecurity, or workplace safety, Willow can be tailored to an organization's specific needs, helping employees understand and apply complex topics on the job.

Key features of Willow include:

: transforms standard video and text-based training by engaging employees in active discussions, which helps them think critically to apply concepts, rather than passively absorbing information. Integration with Branching Scenarios : Willow integrates with WILL Interactive's branching storylines, taking on the personalities of scenario characters, making the learning more relevant and relatable for employees.





: is capable of communicating in multiple languages, positioning it as the ideal solution for organizations with global workforces. Enhanced Critical Thinking: Through real-time conversations, Willow encourages employees to think more deeply about workplace situations, enabling them to better understand policies and respond appropriately to actual events.

"Willow introduces the next generation of corporate eLearning by delivering individualized training at scale and in real-time", says Sharon Sloane, CEO of WILL Interactive. "At the intersection of human intelligence and artificial intelligence, it respects learners, meets them where they are, drives lasting behavioral change, and helps build high-performance cultures."

In a harassment prevention module, for example, Willow helps employees navigate a scenario where an executive crosses personal boundaries with a subordinate. Instead of simply watching a video and reading text, employees engage in a real-time conversation with Willow, answering questions and receiving personalized feedback that deepens their understanding of appropriate workplace behavior and relevant policies.

To experience Willow and see the positive impact it can make on your organization, visit play.willinteractive.com/meet-willow

About WILL Interactive:

WILL Interactive is the leading provider of immersive and experiential corporate training solutions. With almost three decades of experience and proven results in multiple independent studies, WILL's programs are trusted by hundreds of organizations, including AIG, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Harvard, Yale, and the U.S. Department of Defense. Their solutions combine advanced technology with engaging content to create effective training experiences for employees in a variety of industries.

