WILL Interactive Launches Complimentary Customization Toolkit

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive, the leading provider of proven-effective immersive story-based training solutions, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: the Customization Toolkit . This easy-to-use toolkit enables organizations to tailor WILL training programs to address their unique needs, brand identity, culture, and policies.

Transform off-the-shelf training into a tailored experience with WILL's customizable courses. Add your branding, tweak wording, and link to resources for a personalized touch.

In today's fast-paced world, training must engage employees and resonate with their workplace realities and experiences. WILL's award-winning courses have already been recognized for their excellence in delivering immersive, story-based content that keeps learners captivated. Now, with the Customization Toolkit, organizations can take this learner engagement to the next level by personalizing the training experience like never before.

Key features of the Customization Toolkit include:

Brand Customization: Add branding elements, tweak language, and create links to your organization's resources and policies to make the training uniquely yours and maximize its positive impact. The new WILL Customization Toolkit allows you to:

Include your organization's logo

Apply your corporate color scheme

Upload an introduction video

Edit any text screen in any way you wish

Add headings and bulleted or numbered lists

Create links to external resources and policies

Delete a screen and start fresh with your own words

Ease of Use: The Toolkit offers a modern, intuitive user experience, making it effortless for administrators to apply edits and for learners to navigate the courses.

"Everyone knows that there's no one-size-fits-all training solution. Now organizations no longer have to choose between off-the-shelf training that doesn't quite fit their needs and expensive custom developed training. With the Customization Toolkit, training can be tailored to reflect each organization's culture and objectives in real time and at no cost," emphasizes Sharon Sloane, CEO of WILL Interactive.

WILL Interactive's premier courses, including DEI, Harassment Prevention, Workforce Safety, Cybersecurity, and many others can now be customized to feel like they were built specifically for each organization.

As organizations navigate an increasingly complex landscape, customizable training becomes essential for driving meaningful learning outcomes," says Sharon. "Our complimentary Customization Toolkit empowers organizations to create training experiences that truly resonate with their employees, fostering engagement and measurably improving both individual and organizational performance."

To learn more about the new Toolkit, please visit https://willinteractive.com/resources/landing/customization-toolkit

For organizations looking to explore WILL's courses and customizations, a dedicated team is ready to assist. Book a call today to discover how WILL Interactive can transform your training initiatives.

About WILL Interactive:

WILL Interactive is the leader in immersive and experiential training. Proven in 9 independent studies to positively improve behaviors, WILL's programs are used by many of the most respected names, including Yale New Haven Health System, AIG, and the Department of Defense.

WILL delivers customizable off-the-shelf solutions to organizations across all industries and partners with market leaders to create new, groundbreaking training tools that employees love to use.

