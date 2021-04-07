WILL Interactive Wins 2 Horizon Gold Awards

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive has been honored at the 19th Annual Horizon Interactive Awards. Two of WILL's timely and groundbreaking products, HomeWork and Emotional Life Skills @ Work received Gold Awards for Instructional Video. Both programs reflect the new environment of more people working remotely and the mental health challenges caused by the pandemic. HomeWork and Emotional Life Skills @ Work bring a proven effective behavior modification technology and methodology to issues crucial for success in today's workplace.

WILL Interactive

"Business spoke. WILL listened. It is exciting to see our interactive movies recognized for addressing issues of national concern," said Sharon Sloane, CEO of WILL Interactive.

The Horizon Interactive Awards is a prestigious international competition recognizing outstanding achievement among interactive media producers from all over the world. The Horizon Interactive Awards 2020 competition saw just over 600 entries including 34 out of 50 US States and 14 other countries including: Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Qatar, Russia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, and the UK. The 2020 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions from some of the top designers, producers and developers all over the globe.

About the Horizon Interactive Awards: In its 19th year, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from many countries around the world and nearly all 50 US States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the "best of the best" to be recognized and promoted on an international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel and an international panel of volunteer judges consisting of industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the "best of the best" in the interactive media industry.

WILL Interactive is the sole provider of Choose Your Own Journey™ immersive and experiential training. Committed to learning initiatives that address issues important not only to organizations, but all of society, WILL's award-winning training products cover sexual harassment, unconscious bias, workplace mental health, effective policing, and many more issues of national concern. Proven in 8 independent studies to positively improve behaviors, WILL programs are used by many of the most respected names in America including Yale New Haven Health System, AIG, and the Department of Defense.

WILL delivers off-the-shelf solutions to organizations of all sizes and partners with market leaders to create new, groundbreaking training tools that employees love to use. For more information, please visit willinteractive.com or contact 301.983.6006

