Will King James & Sir Paul George Become Laker Royalty? Personal Injury Attorney Jacob Emrani Ups The Ante With Massive Recruitment Effort - Version 2.0

The billboard messages will vary from recruiting George, originally from Palmdale, CA, to "COME HOME," to recruiting both George and James, to reminding free agents that the Lakers don't have Twitter burner accounts. While over 40 billboards will be posting, some of the highlighted areas include: various locations on Olympic Blvd.; Vermont Ave. near Staples Center; Hollywood and Highland along the Walk of Fame; and multiple freeways such as the 5, 605, and 10.

George, 28, a five-time NBA All Star, finished last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Prior to a one year stint in Oklahoma, the Fresno State star played for the Indiana Pacers. He is considered among the best wing players in the NBA today and has consistently expressed interest in joining the Lakers franchise.

James, who recently purchased a second home in the Los Angeles area, has played in eight consecutive NBA Finals. The 14-time All Star expressed flattery with Emrani's March recruitment effort and stated, "my kids get a kick out of it." James has won three championships and is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history.

Last season the Lakers had a nine-game improvement in the W column, finishing with 35 wins and in 11th place in the Western Conference. With a young nucleus led by Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball, Emrani feels the combined firepower of James and George could immediately bring the Lakers their first NBA title since 2010.

The window to negotiate with NBA free agents begins at 9pm (PT) on June 30th, with players officially able to sign with a new team beginning July 10th.

