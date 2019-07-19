Will Kleidon Named Chairman of California Hemp Council

OJAI, Calif., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Kleidon, the innovative founder/CEO of Ojai Energetics https://www.ojaienergetics.com/ and creator of the only full-spectrum, all organic and water-soluble CBD oil, has been elected Chairman of the California Hemp Council (CHC). The council is the leading voice for the California Hemp lobby consisting of members of other industry leaders such as Dr. Bronners, Nutiva, Hoban Law, Vincente Sederberg and more.

Passing legislation to allow CBD in food and beverages in the restaurant industry is one of the CHC's key areas of focus currently. Ojai Energetics initiated and co-sponsored the legislation signed by Governor Jerry Brown of California that pushed hemp legislation SB 1409 into law, a move that significantly expanded hemp farming in California. "We are a certified B-corporation dedicated to focusing on what's good for our customers, people, and the planet," Kleidon said of Ojai Energetics. "We support Fair Trade, only source organic or beyond when possible, and always choose people and planet first. I'm excited to serve with California Hemp Council and to promote and support the high standards Californians expect of their CBD products, foods, and beverages."

Before SB1409 passed, California-based Ojai Energetics had to buy a farm in Oregon to begin its breeding division.

"We are a certified B-corporation dedicated to focusing on what's good for our customers, people, and the planet," Kleidon said of Ojai Energetics. "We support Fair Trade, only source organic or beyond when possible, and always choose people and planet first. I'm excited to serve with California Hemp Council and to promote and support the high standards Californians expect of their CBD products, foods, and beverages."

The organization also aims to educate lawmakers and the general public about the benefits of hemp products, and to eliminate the stigma caused by misconceptions and misinformation. Interested parties are encouraged to make a donation online to support the California Hemp Council Political Action Committee's advocacy efforts related to the hemp industry.

Learn more about Ojai Energetics and the innovative hemp processing methodology behind the world's fastest-acting and most bioavailable organic CBD product https://www.ojaienergetics.com/

