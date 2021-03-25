Will Kleidon Talks Blockchain and Cannabis at NoCo Hemp Expo

OJAI, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO of Ojai Energetics ( www.ojaienergetics.com ) Will Kleidon joins the 2021 NoCo Hemp Expo panel speakers to discuss How Innovation and Technology Will Drive Hemp Business Growth . The panel discussion occurs Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST through live stream.

"This is a great space to share the impact that technology has on the cannabis and CBD industries," said Kleidon at the upcoming NoCo Hemp Expo event. "The collective drive we are seeing from the nation and the new Administration on achieving a more sustainable, greener, and innovative world is bringing hemp to the forefront."

Ojai Energetics and its Founder and CEO, Will Kleidon, are known for creating the best patent-protected nano-encapsulation technology for cannabinoids. Their patented formula allows for faster absorption and bioavailability in water-soluble CBD, and they offer the only USDA Certified Organic water-soluble Hemp Elixir on the market.

Beyond a product catalog of CBD oil, CBD Coconut Oil, and a CBD Sports Gel that use only organic ingredients, free of synthetic or synthetically modified compounds and third-party batch-tested for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pesticides, herbicides, microbes, terpenes, and cannabinoids, the company is forging the way in cannabis technology across all industries.



Combining the triple bottom line with appropriate technology, Ojai Energetics is innovating with cannabis and regenerative agriculture techniques. Ojai Energetics IP catalog continues to advance cannabis technology through researching the antidote to THC intoxication using CBD, hemp-generated supercapacitors for a greener planet, as well as drug therapy combinations using cannabinoids.

The NoCo Hemp Expo will happen both in-person and virtually from March 25 - 27, 2021. For more information on the event and to purchase a ticket, please visit https://www.nocohempexpo.com/.

About Will Kleidon

Will Kleidon is an award-winning pioneer and futurist in the hemp and cannabis industry. Will is the founder of Ojai Energetics, a triple bottom line-driven cannabis technology company. He currently serves as the Chairman of the California Hemp Council. Featured in Cheddar, MSNBC, Forbes, Inc, Money, Entrepreneur, The LA Times, and a regular keynote at the Cannabis Forum and Bevnet, Will is a subject matter expert when it comes to the art, science, and technology of the cannabis business, the history of hemp, and what it can mean to our future.

About Ojai Energetics

Ojai Energetics, based in Ojai, California, is a triple bottom line-driven cannabis technology company with a primary focus on the organic and science-driven nutraceutical and medical sectors. https://www.ojaienergetics.com/

As seen on Cheddar, Will Kleidon is available for interviews as a subject matter expert on CBD patented technology, CBD health, and wellness, as well as CBD science and technology.

