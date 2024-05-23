"Will leadership change at AAA NCNU spark the change needed to stop Age Discrimination?" Asks the Law Firm of GICCB

OAKLAND, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA NCNU announced earlier this week that CEO Tim Condon was out, and that Clay Creasey was appointed as the Interim CEO until a new CEO could be hired.

"The motivation for age and race discrimination was money, plain and simple!" Post this AAA NCNU wrongfully terminates 10 agents. Lawsuit C24-00592 filed in Costra Costa County, CA against AAA.

"We are pleased to hear of Tim Condon's departure from AAA NCNU and are hopeful that Interim CEO Clay Creasey, will immediately implement policies and procedures to stop the ongoing discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful terminations which were pervasive under Tim Condon's leadership", said Attorney Gary Gwilliam of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer, who is the lead attorney representing ten terminated agents.

Gary Gwilliam continues, "We represent ten of a growing number of Agents who were discriminated against then wrongfully terminated under Tim Condon's watch. Our ten plaintiffs alone have a combined tenure of 250 years. Our lawsuit, Case No. C24-00592, was filed in Contra Costa County, CA. We allege age and race discrimination, wrongful termination and other charges against the American Automobile Association of Northern California, Nevada & Utah, et al. (AAA). The motivation for age and race discrimination was money, plain and simple! In our complaint we allege that AAA systematically targeted and then wrongfully terminated our clients without cause and have done the same thing to scores of other AAA agents as a way to aggressively improve their bottom line at a time of record profits for AAA".

The Plaintiffs are seeking financial restitution for lost compensation and punitive damages so that AAA doesn't ever destroy the lives of future employees by choosing to target, discriminate, harass, and wrongfully terminate employees for greed.

Contact the firm at 510-832-5411 or by emailing [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Firm of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer