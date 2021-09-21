Will Life Return Back To Normal? Astrologer Tatiana Borsch Who Foresaw The Crisis Of 2020, Shares Her 2022 Forecast

MOSCOW, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't expect life to be the same as it was before the pandemic for several years. "Most likely, we'll have a new normal, with periodic shocks in one form or another and 2022 will be indicative of this," said astrologer and author Tatiana Borsch.

Borsch is a popular Russian astrologer known for her accurate predictions. She accurately predicted the current global economic crisis and sudden events of 2020 in a 2019 SWAAY Magazine article.

Complete Horoscope 2022 gives readers insights into what lies ahead in the upcoming year. Since 1992, Tatiana Borsch has been writing the annual Complete Horoscope book series in Russian. Complete Horoscope 2022 is her fourth English edition. For more than 30 years, Tatiana Borsch has been a renowned Russian astrologer, writer, and award-winning documentary film producer.

Her recent book Complete Horoscope 2022 gives readers insights into what lies ahead in the upcoming year. Since 1992, she has been writing the annual Complete Horoscope book series in Russian. Complete Horoscope 2022 is her fourth English edition.

According to her 2022 forecast, the upcoming year is divided into two distinct periods - a very favorable time during the first half of the year and a more troubling second half.

"Jupiter and Neptune will dominate this period, and nearly all year long, they will have very strong energy in Pisces. In Pisces, they rule medicine, oil and gas, arts, space, virtual reality and the sea. We can expect a lot of developments in these areas," said Borsch.

Neptune also rules the arts. We could see incredible films, music productions, and paintings, and many art pieces will also have a space or maritime theme. Neptune also rules everything related to drugs and alcohol, so legalizing drugs might be a trend.

"With Jupiter's powerful influence, we might see increased production and more interest in elite wine brands," said Borsch.

Next year, climate change will continue to cause havoc around the globe as Jupiter and Neptune bring major floods, worse than we've ever seen. Volcanic activity and major earthquakes will also increase.

Glaciers will continue to melt, and there's no way to stop it. People living along coastal regions should consider taking extra precautions to prepare for spring floods. During the first half of 2022, the political climate of our turbulent world is looking relatively quiet, and the U.S. is looking more peaceful.

In May, Jupiter shifts from neutral Pisces to belligerent Aries and remains there until October.

"Expect more fires to break out around the world, causing major ecological and human losses," said Borsch.

Beginning in August, things suddenly take a dark turn. Confrontation from Mars is the theme for the second half of the year, which leads to negativity, crises, and wars.

"During this time, we might also see the emergence of new types of diseases or further mutations of coronavirus," said Borsch.

It's also a difficult time because Uranus has been in Taurus since 2018 and will remain there until April 26, 2026. This event happens every 84 years. From an astrologer's point of view, it has triggered wars, including the Crimean War and World War II.

"We've already witnessed escalated military tensions. Unfortunately, this is only the beginning of what's to come. Clashes in hotspots will increase during the second half of 2022, weakening NATO countries," said Borsch.

The second half of 2022 also becomes more turbulent with the release of certain secrets and Republicans become more powerful. The influence of former president, Donald Trump, will grow, leading to serious struggles and clashes within democratic institutions.

Countries suffering from economic instability will see changes in government, if not outright political chaos. China and Russia will grow stronger, which could continue into 2023 or 2024. Many countries will experience protests and unrest, and people will resist authorities moving closer to revolution.

"Many countries, including the U.S. and China, will rebuild their economies, and China could become the global leader. During the first half of the year, we could also see the growth of new and existing cryptocurrencies," said Borsch.

Meet Astrologer & Author Tatiana Borsch

For more than 30 years, Tatiana Borsch has been a renowned Russian astrologer, writer, and award-winning documentary film producer.

Tatiana has an outstanding track record as a professional astrologer and has made guest appearances on many popular television shows. She is the author of more than 40 books, including An Astrologer's Notes: Real-life stories on how the stars shape our lives.

Tatiana is also the founder of the AstraArt production company, which has created more than 150 documentary films since 2002. She has received numerous awards for films broadcasted across Russia and other countries.

Complete Horoscope 2022 is available on Amazon and her website.

