Will Real Estate Subscription Services Be the Next Big Thing?

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The way consumers choose their next real estate broker might have more in common with Netflix than the traditional broker-centric business practices that have defined the real estate industry for more than a century and that add undue costs, barriers, and inefficiencies.

Home sellers can now sell their homes for a low-cost fee, home buyers get rebates and closing cost assistance so they can purchase their new home sooner.

In an age of unbounded consumer choice and technology-led innovations, brokers are still stuck in the 20th century, charging homeowners a 6% commission to sell their home – 3% goes to the listing agent and 3% goes to the buyer's agent. For a $500,000 home, that's $30,000! We can all agree that it doesn't cost 6% to sell your home. No wonder that 70% of consumers distrust real estate agents.

According to NAR, 48% of all real estate firms cited keeping up with technology as one of the biggest challenges facing their firm in the next two years. This is an appalling and unacceptable state for a $70 billion industry in the United States.

There is revolutionary new real estate brokerage model out there being introduced by Smart Start Real Estate Group, a start-up, that launches U.S First subscription-based real estate services which offer investors a subscription-like plan to purchase or sell as many properties as they like regardless of the sale price or square footage for a fixed fee. Giving the real estate investor ability to flip properties with more control over their bottom line.

Smart Start Real Estate Group is rebuilding the real estate brokerage model around the customer with technology and a team of full service, salaried team members and licensed agents.

With Smart Start Real Estate Group, 21st-century business model everyone wins. Home sellers can now sell their homes for a low-cost fee, and for home buyers, Smart Start will help find the perfect home, negotiate the absolute lowest price, plus rebate home buyers up to 2% cash-back from their commission. That's $10,000 cash-back on a $500,000 home.

According to its founder Usman Sayed, "In a marketplace that's more crowded than ever, today's brands need to understand what customers are feeling and then do something about it. We can change the future of business and the whole experience. We can turn today's problems and challenges into tomorrow's opportunity.

"One of the most valuable lessons I have learned is that the companies that brought revolutionary ideas to their industries and adopted creative new methods are reaping rewards from disruptive innovation.

"For example, Netflix that has changed the way we view movies today, or Amazon that has grown from a fledgling online bookseller to one of the most valuable and powerful corporations in modern history."

Move over, Realtor commissions. Smart Start Real Estate Group is not just waging war on a 3% fee; they are taking on the traditional home buying experience itself.

For more information please contact:

Company Contact: Usman Sayed (Founder)

Company Email: info@SmartStartRE.com

Company Website: www.SmartStartRE.com

Company Phone: +1 (703) 419-5450

Related Images

a-smarter-start-to-your-real-estate.jpg

A Smarter Start To Your Real Estate

Home sellers can now sell their homes for a low-cost fee, home buyers get rebates and closing cost assistance so they can purchase their new home sooner.

buy-a-home-get-cash-back.jpg

Buy a Home, Get Cash Back

We'll help you find the perfect home, negotiate the absolute lowest price, plus rebate you 2% cashback. That's $10,000 cashback on a $500,000 home. The best part is that none of our services will cost you a penny.

smart-home-sellers.jpg

Smart Home Sellers

Start with a smarter home selling process and save thousands at the same time.

why-pay-more.jpg

Why Pay More?

In a climate of increased market volatility, investors should look for opportunities to have better control of their investment.

Related Links

Smart Start Real Estate Group

SOURCE Smart Start Real Estate Group

Related Links

http://smartstartre.com

