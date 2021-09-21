Will Smith Backs $4 Million Funded Fintech Startup to Take on Wall Street, Arm Investors with Better Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Front , a strategic investment platform and companion app to Robinhood, Coinbase, Stash, and more that helps guide better investment decisions for new investors, today announced the launch of their new app, with funding from Will Smith's Dreamers VC and other notable investors totaling $4 million to date. Front is leading the next wave of strategic investing technology to help people navigate the risky waters of stock and crypto investing by giving away better insights, like the newly revealed Front Score, for free.

The Front Score delivers powerful stock and portfolio analysis with a single, simple number. Over 70,000 people trust Front with more than $500 million worth of assets connected to the app via existing brokerage accounts. The Front app is used by millennial and Gen Z retail investors, most of whom already use trading apps and are searching for better investment advice. Company investors include Will Smith's Dreamers VC, Facebook Co-Founder, Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group, Motivate VC, Alumni Venture Group, DCVC Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Matt Ocko, Kevin Mahaffey's SNR.vc, and other notable angel investors, to change the retail investing scene.

"Young and new investors alike have gotten swept up in the recent retail investing boom, but are staggeringly unprepared," said Bam Azizi, CEO & Co-Founder at Front. "High-risk, high-reward investing antics from questionable sources are being sensationalized and, without better tools to help discern the good from the bad, people can lose their shot at financial stability. Front is the app that every investor needs to navigate the overwhelming sea of investing choices and information–to protect their financial futures."

Front revealed a new version of its free app to arm investors with insights that rival those of Wall Street. It's powered by Front Score technology–a proprietary AI algorithm fed by company financial, stock performance, ESG, and news sentiment data, and personalized for people's portfolios. The new app also features an intuitive design and a social community that brings the human element into the investment decision-making process.

The announcement of Front's backing by Will Smith follows the naming of a former executive of Soros Fund Management and the former SVP of Ellie Mae to its advisory board. Front was founded in 2020 and launched its first generation app in early 2021. The new Front app is still free and now available for iOS and Android, empowering new investors to invest better together.

About Front

Front is leading the next wave of strategic investing technology with the ultimate investment platform and Front Score technology. As a companion app to Robinhood, Coinbase, Stash, and more, Front guides investors with better investing insights. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Front was founded in 2020 to help people build stronger financial futures. Front is a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) with the SEC. Investors include Will Smith's Dreamers VC and Facebook Co-Founder's B Capital Group. Advisors include leaders from Google, Microsoft, Visa, and Target. Get the free Front app for iOS and Android. Learn more at GetFront.com .

CONTACT:

Lauren Weatherall

[email protected]

(415) 322-3015

SOURCE Front Finance