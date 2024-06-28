WILL SMITH RETURNS TO MUSIC WITH INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE "YOU CAN MAKE IT"

Smith Will Perform the New Single Featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir at the 2024

BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off of the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premier, the actor and 'Welcome to Miami' singer, Will Smith, returns to the music scene with a new gospel-leaning single, "You Can Make It" released at midnight. In collaboration with artist Fridayy and featuring the soulful melodies of Sunday Service Choir, this inspirational track aims to empower and remind listeners of their inner strength to overcome hardships.

"You Can Make It" cover art

The music will be distributed by minority-owned multi-featured music sound house SLANG Music Group , the single will be Smith's first independent music release. Known for his dynamic presence in both the film and music industries, Smith is ready to reconnect with his fans with a powerful message of hope and perseverance.

Fans can anticipate an unforgettable live performance of "You Can Make It" premiering at the upcoming 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30 at 8pm ET/7pm CT. This highly anticipated moment is expected to be a standout highlight of the event, showcasing not only Smith's unparalleled talent and stage presence but also capturing the essence of his celebrated return to the music business.

Now available on all streaming platforms , "You Can Make It" also features a captivating lyric video on YouTube , providing a visual interpretation of its powerful message. Don't miss the exclusive premiere and live performance at the BET Awards this weekend.

About SLANG Music Group: A minority-owned, multi-featured music and sound house that produces national Gold & Platinum award-winning recording artists and delivers modern sounds to the ad industry seamlessly. Our producer/engineer/remixers have worked for top-selling acts such as Beyonce, Pink, Johnathan Davis (KORN), John Legend, R. Kelly, Enrique Iglesias, Kanye West, Iggy Azalea, Charles Jenkins & Wyclef Jean to name a small portion of a very diverse list. While composing and licensing music for commercials, film, and TV, members of The Slang Music Group have also been working with burgeoning new talent from all over the world.

