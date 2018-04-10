Will the End of Public Education Be the End of Our Democracy?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos is on a quest to privatize education and allocate public monies to create elite charter schools in the name of "school choice." Meanwhile, the governor of Florida is offering sales tax breaks to corporations to open "for-profit" charter schools and is expanding school choice by using publicly funded vouchers to send students to private schools.

Susan Colton Principal’s Passion: A Quest for Quality Public Education

Susan A. Colton, former principal, teacher, author, and speaker, will share her more than 30 years of firsthand experience in public school classrooms and offer an insider viewpoint into what is really happening in the public school system.

As the author of the just-released book Principal's Passion: A Quest for Quality Public Education, her insight includes the need for innovation, building relationships in diverse communities, and "putting students at the top of the organizational chart."

Invite this informative and entertaining expert to address these compelling issues:

Who's running the schoolhouse? The negative aspects of big business in education.

What schools must do: innovate or disintegrate?

Where students, teachers, parents, and communities can be involved and make changes

When will we arm our teachers, and will it be with guns or hugs?

Why public schools must prevail as the cornerstone of our democracy

Praise for Principal's Passion

"Susan Colton has written an extraordinary book that is a must-read for all educators. It shows the path I believe we must take if we are to preserve excellence in education for the next generation that faces a changed world with new and daunting challenges that we can, and must, overcome."—Peter Yarrow, of Peter, Paul and Mary and founder of Operation Respect

"Susan is using her knowledge and experience to save public education from those more concerned with serving special interests than serving the common good. Principal's Passion is a call for the rest of us to join the quest."— George Thompson, president and chairman of the board, Schlechty Center

About Susan Colton

Susan Colton taught in public school classrooms and served as a highly respected, nationally recognized principal for 30 years. She is a sought-after speaker, trainer, facilitator, and author of a new book, Principal's Passion: A Quest for Quality Public Education.

Her elementary school was a feeder school into Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Fla., where the recent mass school shooting tragedy took place. She specializes in building relationships in diverse communities. Her passion is to prevent the privatization of public schools and bring back the joy of learning.

