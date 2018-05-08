Whether Iran really is trying to develop nuclear weapons

really is trying to develop nuclear weapons How the US has undermined democracy in Iran

How the US has waged a terror campaign against Iran for years

for years How it is the US and Israel , rather than Iran , that are destabilizing The Middle East

, rather than , that are destabilizing The How Iran has helped the US in the War on Terror

has helped the US in the War on Terror How the US and Israel are trying to undermine the Iran Nuclear Deal

are trying to undermine the Iran Nuclear Deal What the fallout could be from Macron leaking Trump's decision

Using recently declassified documents and memos as well as first-hand experience of the country, critically acclaimed author Dan Kovalik will change the way you think about Iran, and especially what you think of US interference there. Not only does the illuminating and important The Plot to Attack Iran delve into the current incendiary situation, but it also predicts what could happen next and what needs to be done before it is too late.

"Spectacular." –Oliver Stone, Academy Award-winning director

Dan Kovalik is the author of the critically acclaimed The Plot to Scapegoat Russia, and teaches International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He has written extensively for the Huffington Post and Counterpunch and has lectured throughout the world.

The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran

By Dan Kovalik

Skyhorse Publishing paperback, also available as an e-book | On Sale: June 5, 2018

ISBN 9781510739345 |$18.99

For press requests, please contact: Johanna Dickson

jdickson@skyhorsepublishing.com | (212) 643-6816 x 311

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/will-the-iran-nuclear-deal-survive-300644883.html

SOURCE Skyhorse Publishing

Related Links

http://skyhorsepublishing.com

