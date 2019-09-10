Will the Next President Spearhead Climate Restoration?

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most 2020 Presidential candidates agree we face a "climate emergency" and have plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions to slow global warming. It is imperative that candidates also embrace bold Climate Restoration solutions that are urgently needed to reverse global warming and restore a healthy climate.

A new coalition, Build A Movement 2020 (BAM2020) is calling for Climate Restoration Emergency Action (CREA) to rapidly deploy technologies for CO 2 removal and to restore Arctic ice.

BAM2020 and ClimateChangesEverything.org today released the first CREA 2020 Presidential Candidates Report Card. Sadly, none of the leading candidates are yet demonstrating leadership on Climate Restoration. Report card grades range from D+ (Biden, Buttigieg, Harris, Sanders, Warren); to D (Weld); to D- (Trump), based on an independent review by an Advisory Committee of the verbal and printed policy positions of candidates.

Climate Restoration is prioritized in recently introduced Congressional Climate Emergency Resolutions ( S.Con.Res.22 , H.Con.Res.52 ) and by Santa Clara County, California ( Res. 98193 ). The inaugural Global Climate Restoration Forum will be held at UN HQ on September 17.

Dr. Paul Zeitz, BAM2020 Founder, states: "Humanity faces an imminent threat. A cascade of climate feedback loops are rapidly pushing Earth into a hothouse state, threatening the survival of humanity in this century. We call on Presidential candidates to make clear commitments on Climate Restoration. We demand that our leaders commit to restoration-scale drawdown of CO 2 and Arctic ice restoration. To ensure that all of humanity can survive and flourish for generations, we need Climate Restoration Emergency Action (CREA), a massive mobilization–larger and faster than the World War II efforts."

