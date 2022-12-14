Will This Holiday Season Mark the End of Layaway and Debit Cards?...

An Insights in Marketing Study Explains Why More Gen Z Consumers Use Buy Now Pay Later Than Any Other Generation

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday shopping season heats up, buy now pay later (BNPL) apps are a hot commodity with younger consumers.

Insights in Marketing recently surveyed 1,000 consumers, ages 18-25, and conducted online focus groups to learn why more Gen Z consumers are drawn to BNPL than any other generation.

The independent Insights in Marketing financial services study revealed 100% of survey participants discovered BNPL apps while shopping online. One in five respondents had tried BNPL, and 80% said they used these microloans more often in 2022 than in 2021.

Which BNPL Apps Do Gen Z Consumers Use Most?

Most Zoomers rely on word-of-mouth recommendations from friends and family members before trying BNPL, and then tend to use multiple BNPL apps or websites, mainly Afterpay (58%), Klarna (44%), Affirm (29%) and PayPal (27%).

Why do Zoomers use BNPL?

All respondents agreed quick approval and interest-free transactions are the main draw, and ranked other reasons:

Avoid credit card debt and fees Receive merchandise immediately (vs. waiting to complete layaway payments) Stretch budgets Make affordable payments in a set timeframe Establish a credit history for future loans and rewards credit cards

What do Gen Z consumers buy with BNPL apps?

Younger consumers believe it's safer to use BNPL than a debit card online, and use BNPL to make a series of smaller, interest-free payments for larger purchases—usually apparel, technology, appliances/furniture, selfcare/cosmetics and travel.

Why do Zoomers stop using BNPL?

Most respondents limit BNPL use due to:

Concerns about overspending

Buyers' remorse after impulsive purchases

Difficult returns

Delayed refunds

Missed microloan payments

Most Gen Z consumers participating in the Insights in Marketing study are on a quest to build a solid credit history for future car and home loans, and prefer paying with a rewards credit card. However, many don't qualify for credit cards, or cannot afford the annual fees.

