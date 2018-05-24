Will This Year's "Scripps Spelling Bee" Champion Once Again Be From The North South Foundation?

CHICAGO, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 11 million students will participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee each year. Bee Week 2018 will take place this year from May 27 to June 1 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, in Washington, D.C. The Finals will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31. The main purpose of this event is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them throughout their lives. Every year, students from all walks of life have the opportunity to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, one of the nation's oldest and most iconic competitions. They progress from classroom to cafeteria, from auditorium to civic center, delighting friends, family, sponsors and fans, just as millions of other students have done before them.

Scripps National Spelling Bees have invited a record number of contestants this year, close to 519. North South Foundation is a non-profit 501© organization that is a leader in providing opportunities to Indian origin students to prepare for contests like Spelling Bee. They are proud to announce that out of 519 invitees 85 invitees represents the North South Foundation. Over the past 10 years all champions represent the North South Foundation. Dr Chitturi who is founder of the Foundation indicated that the foundation is proud of all 85 invitees and congratulating them for their hard work and wishing them all much success in the upcoming championship. "These contests help children improve their communication skills and self-confidence and empower them to become better citizens for tomorrow," Chitturi said.

In the tradition of North South, every participant is a winner. The experience a child acquires by participating in the National contest such as Scripps will help shape a child to become a successful future leader. It is highly probable that keeping up with the tradition of holding the championship for the past consecutive 10 years, one of the North South children could be a champion in 2018!

We wish the best to all the participants in Scripps National Spelling Bee and all of their future endeavors.

About North South Foundation

Established in 1989 and entirely run by volunteers, North South Foundation's mission is to develop human resources by giving scholarships to brilliant but needy students in India entering college. Regardless of religion, gender, caste or creed. Promote excellence in human endeavor by organizing educational contests for children in the United States. And help people achieve success by giving hope to those who may have none. The foundation has awarded over 12,000 college scholarships so far. For more information, visit www.northsouth.org.

